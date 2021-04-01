Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market (2020 to 2030) - by Type of Reactor, Cell Culture System, End-user, and Geography
The modern biopharmaceutical industry, which is poised for significant growth over the coming years, is characterized by several blockbuster therapies and a robust pipeline of product/therapy candidates. Traditionally, stainless steel bioreactors were the preferred choice for production of biologics; however, over the past couple of decades, biopharmaceutical manufacturing has gradually witnessed a shift towards the use of single-use technologies. Apart from low contamination risk and better product yield, single-use bioreactors are easy-to-install and have a much smaller footprint, compared to the traditional stainless steel systems. In addition to enabling substantial cost savings (by eliminating the need for additional steps, such as sterilization, cleaning, and maintenance), single-use bioreactors are also less demanding of energy and are known to help conserve resources, such as water and CO2. Moreover, the upfront cost of such bioprocessing solutions is also not very high.
To date, many biopharmaceutical companies and contract service providers have upgraded their manufacturing infrastructure and facilities to include more of single-use systems. In addition, there are a number of companies that are now involved in the development and production of single-use bioreactors. Several of these players are now focusing on incorporating a variety of additional features, including provisions for alerts/alarms, built-in system process control sensors, electronic process logs, remote monitoring features, touch screens, and advanced safety provisions, in their proprietary offerings. We are also led to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to result in an increased demand for advanced biomanufacturing solutions. In fact, single-use bioreactors are extensively being used for the production of various COVID-19 vaccines. This presents lucrative opportunities for companies engaged in single-use bioreactors domain. The overall single-use bioreactors market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of such manufacturing solutions among small companies and startups in the coming years.
Scope of the Report
The report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of single-use bioreactors, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of single-use bioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (commercially available and under development), type of single-use bioreactor (stirred tank, pneumatically mixed, rocker/rotating, wave-induced, paddle sleeve, fixed-bed, hollow fiber, diffusion, orbitally shaken, and others), scale of operation (laboratory scale, pilot scale, and large scale), area of application (cancer research, drug discovery/toxicology testing, stem cell research, tissue engineering/regenerative medicine, and others), typical working volume, weight of the bioreactor, stirrer speed, cell culture system (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant, bacterial, and others), and type of molecule (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, gene therapy, and others). In addition, it presents details of the companies manufacturing single-use bioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
A contemporary market trend analysis, which include [A] a tree map, comparing the type of single-use bioreactor and company size, [B] an insightful grid representation based on scale of operation, area of application and type of cell culture, [C] heat map representation analyzing type of single-use bioreactor and area of application, and [D] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of players based on the location of headquarters.
Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of single-use bioreactors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their respective product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.
An analysis of the various partnerships related to single-use bioreactors, which have been established till September 2020, based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (full business acquisition, product/technology development agreement, product/technology integration agreement, product distribution/marketing agreement, product portfolio acquisition, service alliance, and supply agreement), focus area (expansion/upgrade of manufacturing facility, incorporation of automation solutions, product development/testing, product maintenance, product portfolio expansion, supply of cell media products/equipment), and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of the players involved in the collaborations.
A detailed competitiveness analysis of single-use bioreactors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer) and key product-related specifications, including status of development, working volume, stirrer speed, weight of the product, scale of operation, type of cell culture, type of molecule, and area(s) of application.
An insightful three-dimensional bubble chart representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of single-use bioreactor manufacturers, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, portfolio diversity, and number of area(s) of application.
A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer (in terms of number of years), number of products offered, product diversity, number of area(s) of application, number of patents and number of partnerships inked.
An in-depth analysis of over 2,800 patents that have been filed/granted for single-use bioreactors, between 1995 and 2020 (till September), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted/filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.
A discussion on the key technological innovations, such as built-in system control sensors, advanced alarm systems, electronic-log records, touch screens, real-time tracking, remote monitoring, and advanced mixing technologies in the single-use bioreactors industry.
A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall single-use bioreactors industry.
Key Questions Answered
Who are the leading manufacturers engaged in the development of single-use bioreactors?
What are the different applications for which single-use bioreactors are currently being used?
Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
Which features of single-use bioreactors are most important to end-users?
What are the challenges currently faced by stakeholders in this industry?
What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact single-use bioreactors market?
How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
What are the anticipated future trends related to single-use bioreactors market?
