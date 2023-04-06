The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028 from USD 4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

ReportLinker

Factors such as lower operational complexity of single-use bioreactors compared to conventional bioreactors, increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs, low water and energy consumption among others are expected to provide growth to the market.

Bioproduction is expected to account for the largest share for application segment

Based on application, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into research & development, process development, and bioproduction. The bioproduction segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 owing to the increasing use of single-use bioreactors in biomanufacturing processes and the increasing demand for single-use bioreactor products in CMOs due to the advantages that they offer such as flexibility and scalability.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the single-use bioreactors market

Based on end users, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market owing to the increasing R&D initiatives by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and a growing biologics & biosimilar production.



Europe is the second largest region in the single-use bioreactors market

The single-use bioreactors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).After North America, Europe is the second-largest regional pharmaceutical market globally.



Increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors by CDMOs and biopharma companies in the region and government support through fundings, investments to support market growth.



Prominent Players of the single-use bioreactors market are Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany).



