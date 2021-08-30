U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product, Molecule, Cell type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208113/?utm_source=GNW


By type, the stirred-tank SUBs segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market
The single-use bioreactors market is categorized into major four types, wave-induced SUBs, stirred-tank SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other bioreactors.The stirred-tank SUBs segment dominated the single-use bioreactors market in 2020.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the high preference for stirred-tank SUBs in the cultivation of aerobic microbial cultures due to its ability to provide greater oxygen transfer and reduced engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and higher agitation rates.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single-use bioreactors market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several APAC countries contribute to its growth.

North America: the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market
North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market. Factors such as the to the presence of established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the single-use bioreactors market in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.

Breakdown of primaries
The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:
• By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side- 30%
• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs, Directors- 20%, Managers - 55%
• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%

The single-use bioreactors market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Eppendorf AG (Germany), CESCO Bioengineering (US), Cellexus (US), PBS Biotech Inc. (US), Distek Inc. (US), ABEC (US), Able Corporation & Biott Corporation (Japan), G&G Technologies Inc. (US), Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany), Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd. (Japan), Stobbe Pharma GmBH (Germany), Celltainer Biotech BV (Netherlands), Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US), bbi-biotech GmBH (Germany), ENDEL ENGIE (France), OmniBRx biotechnologies (India), New Horizon Biotechnology Inc. (US), GPC Bio (US), Cell culture company (US), and Aptus bioreactors (US).

Research Coverage:
The report segments the single-use bioreactors market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), products (Single-use bioreactor systems (up to 10L, 11–100L, 101–500L, 01–1500L, above 1500L), single-use media bags (2D bags, 3D bags, other bags), single-use filtration assemblies, and other products), type (Stirred-tank SUBs, wave-induced SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other SUBs), Type of Cell (Mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells), Molecule Type (Monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene-modified cells, stem cells, and other molecules), application (Research & development, process development, and bioproduction), end users (Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, and academic & research Institutes).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the single-use bioreactors market

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the single-use bioreactors market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208113/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


