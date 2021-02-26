Global Single Blood Drop Analysis Market Expected to Reach USD 43,921.5 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 11.5% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports titled, "Global Single Blood Drop Analysis Market by Type (Blood Collection, Blood Analyzers, Consumables), Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Viral/Bacterial Infection, Fertility, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home, and Others) and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 18,412.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. In terms of volume the single blood drop analysis market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Danaher Corp

Siemens

Siemens

Bayer AG

Roche Holding AG

Abbott Laboratories

BluSense Diagnostics

Jana Care Inc.

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Genalyte

Abionic SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Grail Inc.

Karius Inc.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Single Blood Drop Analysis Market

The global single blood drop analysis market is fragmented based on type, applications, end-users.

Based on type, the global single blood drop analysis market is divided into blood collection, blood analyzers, and consumables. The blood collection segment is projected to account for a substantial share of the market during the forecast period owing to increasing disease prevalence across the globe. Blood collection segment is further bifurcated into finger prick, capillary blood collection, and intravenous blood collection method. Blood analyzers market is further segmented into point of care blood analyzers, and lab-based blood analyzers. The consumables are further segmented into, reagents & assays, and disposable kits.

Based on applications, the global single blood drop analysis market is divided into cancer, diabetics, cardiovascular, viral/bacterial infection, fertility, and allergy. The diabetics segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the single blood drop analysis market during the forecast period. This growth may be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetics across the globe.

Based on end-users, the global single blood drop analysis market is divided into hospitals, clinics, home, and others. The home segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to growing popularity of home diagnostics and e-healthcare services across the globe. Increasing requirement for accurate, rapid, and inexpensive disease diagnostics in various clinical settings is a prominent trend, which is projected to drive the clinics segment.

Based on regions, the global single blood drop analysis market is classified as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The single blood drop analysis market in North America is projected to grow due to the presence of established market players in the region who are frequently developing and introducing novel products. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the substantial rise in number of research & development facilities pertaining to single blood drop collection in China, India, and Australia. Moreover, rising presence of several biotechnology companies in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand for single blood drop analysis products in the region.

The global single blood drop analysis market is anticipated to grow, owing to upsurge in the prevalence of the diabetes, cancer, and corona virus across the globe, which has led to the rise in the adoption of the single blood drop analysis. Single blood drop analysis is performed by finger prick and the capillary puncture method. Single blood drop analysis is often used in the healthcare industry to determine biochemical and physiological factors, such as mineral content, disease, organ function, and drug effectiveness. Single blood drop analysis is an inexpensive and a rapid technique that allows healthcare professionals to access different viruses that have infected patients. The new generation single blood drop diagnostic test allows the detecting of serious diseases from diabetes and cancer to heart diseases. The results of single blood drop analysis are faster, more precise, less painful, and less expensive than conventional blood collection methods.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of value, the blood collection segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline

Read 268 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Single Blood Drop Analysis Market by Type (Blood Collection, Blood Analyzers, Consumables), Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Viral/Bacterial Infection, Fertility, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home, and Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)"

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Blood Collection

Blood Analyzers

Consumables

By Application

Cancer

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Viral/Bacterial Infection

Fertility

Others

By End-users

Hospitals

Home

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Single blood drop analysis manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors

Demand Side: Hospitals, home, healthcare technicians, diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, government agencies, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Food and Drugs Administration, Code of Federal Regulations, American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use, American Cancer Society, American Association for Clinical Chemistry, Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Diabetes Technology Society, World Health Organization and others.

