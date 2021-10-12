U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Global Single-cell Analysis Market Research Report 2021-2026

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instrument), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Microscopy, MS), Application (Research, Medical), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Growth in the single-cell analysis market can mainly be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of single-cell analysis instruments is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the single-cell analysis market, by product, during the forecast period

Consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.4% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.

The human cells segment accounted for the largest share

The single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of 51.6% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single-cell analysis market

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing government initiatives.

The prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), 10x Genomics (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).

Premium Insights

  • Technological Advancements In Single-Cell Analysis Products To Support Market Growth

  • Consumables Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Single-Cell Analysis Market In 2020

  • Consumables Will Continue To Dominate the Single-Cell Analysis Market In 2026

  • Academic & Research Laboratories Accounted for the Largest Market Share In 2020

  • Asia Pacific To Register the Highest Growth In the Single-Cell Analysis Market From 2021 To 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological advancements in single-cell analysis products

  • Rising prevalence of cancer

  • Increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for complex diseases

  • Growth in stem cell research

  • Growing focus on personalized medicine

Restraints

  • High cost of single-cell analysis products

Opportunities

  • High growth potential of single-cell sequencing

  • Integration of microfluidics in single-cell analysis

  • Emerging Asian markets

Company Profiles

Key Companies

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Merck KgaA

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • 10X Genomics

  • Promega Corporation

  • Illumina

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Fluidigm Corporation

  • AGilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Biomerieux SA

  • Tecan Group Ltd.

  • Sartorius AG

  • Luminex Corporation

Other Players

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Cytek Biosciences

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

  • Nanocellect Biomedical

  • On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

  • Rarecyte, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhchmj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-cell-analysis-market-research-report-2021-2026-301398165.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

