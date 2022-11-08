NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



The global single-use consumables market is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Various advantages of single use technologies such as reducing risk of contamination, lower investment cost is increasing demand for single use consumables across biopharma industry impacting growth in the market size. Additionally, launch of technologically advent product is furthermore likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361572/?utm_source=PRN







Disposable capsule filters segment is anticipated to grow at substantial CAGR during forecast period.

tubing, connectors, disconnectors, adapters, valves, disposable capsule filters, and single-use sensors. The tubing segment is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing product segment in this market. The increasing adoption of connectors to ensure the aseptic transfer of fluids during the development and manufacturing of biologics is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.



Filtration applications segment led the market in 2021.

Based on application, the single-use consumables market is segmented into filtration, cell culture and mixing, storage, sampling, and other applications.Filtration is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application segment in this market.



This can be attributed to the increased demand for and advantages of capsule filters over other methods. Ready-to-use capsule filters make large-volume filtration fast and easy.



North America held dominant share in 2021.

Geographically, the single-use consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the major share in the single-use consumables market.



North America held dominant share owing to presence of key market players coupled with increased adoption of single-use consumables in research application in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at faster pace due to increased research funding and adoption of single-use consumables in research and industrial applications.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

â€¢ By Company Type â€" Supply Side: 60.0%, Demand Side: 40.0%

â€¢ By Designation â€" Managers: 30.0%, CXOs & Directors:25.0%, Excecutives:25.0%, Others: 20.0%

â€¢ By Region - North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, ROW:5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

o Danaher Corporation (US)

o Merck KGaA (Germany)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

o Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France)

o Repligen Corporation (US)

o Saint-Gobain (France)

o Avantor Inc. (US)

o Sentinel Process Systems, Inc. (US)

o Venair Group (Spain)

o ESI Technologies Group (Ireland)

o Corning Incorporated (US)

o Meissner Filtration Products (US)

o NewAge Industries (US)

o Colder Products Company (US)

o Mettler Toledo (US)

o Hamilton Company (US)

o PreSens Precision Sensing GMBH (Germany)

o Broadley James Corporation (US)

o Gemu Group (Germany)

o Sterlitech Corporation (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global single-use consumables market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, application, end user and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total single-use consumables market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

â€¢ Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on single-use consumables offered by the top 22 players in the single-use consumables market. The report analyses the single-use consumables market by product, application, end user and region.

â€¢ Market Development: Comprehensive information about beneficial emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various single-use consumables products across key geographic regions.

â€¢ Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-use consumables market.

â€¢ Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the single-use consumables market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361572/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-single-use-consumables-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-4-7-billion-by-2027-from-usd-2-2-billion-in-2022--at-a-cagr-of-16-6-301671548.html

SOURCE Reportlinker