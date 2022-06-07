Global Single Crystal Silicon Wafers Market Report 2022 Featuring Nano Silicon, Shin-Etsu Handotai, Memc Electronic Materials, Addison Engineering, Sumco, Siltronic, Adventec, LG Siltron, Elkam

Company Logo

Global Single Crystal Silicon Wafers Market

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Crystal Silicon Wafers Market, By Type, Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single crystal silicon wafers market was valued at USD 10,586.65 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 14,597.32 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5.50% over the forecast period 2022 - 2027

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

With semiconductors emerging as the building blocks of all modern technology, the innovations and advancements in this field directly impact all-downstream technologies. Semiconductor silicon wafer remains the core component of many microelectronic devices and forms the cornerstone of the electronics industry.

With digitization and electronic mobility being the current trends in the technology landscape, these products are finding applications in many devices. Also, the demand for small-sized gadgets has increased the need for more functionalities from a single device. This means that an IC chip now should house more transistors to support more features.



.Industrial wearables could be a massive market as these devices enhance quality and safety in the processing industry. According to our analysis, 40-50% of manufacturers globally are expected to adopt wearables by 2022. Also, the demand for small-sized gadgets has raised the need for more functionalities from a single device.

This indicates that an IC chip now should house more transistors to support more functionalities. Favorable government policies across emerging economies like China created enormous opportunities for the semiconductor industry, which is expected to expand the semiconductor silicon wafer market's scope during the forecast period.

For instance, the policy framework published by the State Council of the People's Republic of China aims to make advanced semiconductor packaging solutions a technology priority across the semiconductor industry.

The single-crystal silicon wafers market is moderately fragmented, due to many companies operating in the industry.

The key players in this market include

Nano Silicon Inc.

Shin-Etsu Handotai

Memc Electronic Materials Inc.

Addison Engineering

Sumco Corp

Siltronic Ag

Adventec

LG Siltron

Elkam As

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Market overview

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

Demand Side Trends

Supply Side Trends

Price Trend

Historic

Current

Forecast

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Exporting and Importing Countries

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Of the Market

Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

COVID IMPACT

Introduction

Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

Revised Market Size

Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

COVID Strategies by Company

MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive rivalry

Threat of substitute products

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Bargaining power of suppliers

Special insights on future disruptions

Technical Impact

Economic impact

Social Impact

Global Single Crystal Silicon Wafers Market by Type

CZ method

FZ method

Global Single Crystal Silicon Wafers Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Portable Computing Devices

Automotive

Market Size by Region

