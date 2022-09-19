Global Single Family Offices (ex-USA) Database 2022: A Gateway to the Single Family Office Community
A Gateway to the single family office community
Single family offices manage the investments of the wealthiest families globally.
Numbers are growing rapidly, & assets under management are in the $ trillions.
But most SFOs stay under the radar & details about them are hard to find.
For those wishing to build relationships with single-family offices, such as asset managers and private and investment bankers, the difficulty of access to SFOs is well-recognised.
The solution is now available. The publisher, which holds the largest database of single family offices outside the USA, offers access to the database via two online publications, both updated and expanded daily.
Global Single Family Offices ex-USA
Detailed profiles during a subscription year of 1,250 Single Family Offices in 60 countries outside the USA
What data is included on each family office?
Identity of the SFO
Identity of the family behind the SFO
AUM range in US$
Analytical description of the SFO, including
SFO personnel by name, job position
Asset allocations
Focus on Alternatives
Name of family's foundation - Address, phone
Summary of principal aims of foundation - Income & expenditure (if available)
Foundation director contact
Daily Updates & Additions to the SFO Database
Daily updates & amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals
Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database
Weekly Newsletter alerts subscribers to the SFOs added to the Database that week and to the key updates for SFOs currently on the Database
A fully searchable online database
Select SFOs which match your specific requirements!
This Single Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed.
Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria
Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria
Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements
Export search results to Excel for follow-up action
Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts
Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up
Search options include:
Search for a family office by name
Search for a family office by name of family
Search for family offices in 60 countries outside the USA
Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn
Search for personnel within family offices by 29 job types, most related to investment management of a particular asset class
Search only for personnel with email addresses
Search for family offices added to the Database in the past week, month, or 3 months
Each search result can be bookmarked, & exported to Excel
Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest
Search family office descriptions by key word
Replace Search for family offices in 51 countries, with 60 countries
Examples of typical searches
Find the profile & contact details of a SFO called XXXXX XXXXX
With which SFO is the XXXXXX family connected & how did their wealth originate?
Select SFOs in France & Belgium with AUM between $100m and $10bn
Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers & Investment Managers responsible for Equities & for Hedge Funds in SFOs in Canada, Mexico, Chile & Brazil with AUM greater than $100m which allocate to US Equities & to Hedge Funds
Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers, & Private Equity Portfolio Managers in SFOs in Germany, Switzerland & Austria with AUM in the ranges $500m to $15bn which allocate capital to Private Equity
Select Chief Investment Officers and investment managers responsible for Hedge Funds in SFOs in UK, Finland. Sweden, Denmark & Norway with AUM between $50m and $10bn which allocate to Hedge Funds
Select Managing Directors, Chief Investment Officers, and Investment Managers for Real Estate in SFOs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, & Qatar with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Commercial or Residential Real Estate or Real Estate Funds
Select CEOs, Chief Investment Officers & Venture Capital Investment Managers in SFOs throughout Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Venture Capital
Who will benefit from this Single Family Offices Database?
Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital
Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors
Hedge funds seeking client investors
Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW & SFO segment
Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital
Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources
Financial institutions seeking data which may contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments
Among the over 1,000 companies (Single Family Offices) profiled in this Database are:
Casa Grande de Cartagena - Spain
Delton - Germany
Florac SA - France
Kistefos - Norway
Rinkelberg Capital - UK
Steppe Capital - Singapore
Verlinvest - Belgium
Westerkirk Capital - Canada
