Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 403
Companies: 45 - Players covered include Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc.; Bracco Imaging; Bruker Corporation; Cadinal Health Inc; Curium; DDD-Diagnostic A/S; Digirad Corporation; GE Healthcare (GE Company); Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Mediso Ltd.; MiE America, Inc.; Novartis AG; Siemens Healthcare; Spectrum Dynamics Medical and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Standalone, Hybrid); Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
SPECT imaging system is a type of nuclear imaging equipment. SPECT is used to evaluate disease processes that are based on metabolic and functional information of cells and organs. Lately, enhancing the diagnostic capability of various equipment in organic-specific or dual-modality systems has become very essential, which is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. It is a non-invasive, nuclear medicine based imaging technique that uses gamma rays for providing 2D and 3D information about various internal organs. Functioning of internal organs can be analyzed with greater assurance and accuracy with SPECT imaging. SPECT can offer 2D and 3D images of organs and additionally show how they work for instance, brain activity and pumping of blood by the heart. The nuclear medicine imaging method employs tracers or radioactive substances called probes and a specialized camera for detecting the radioactivity and for producing images. SPECT scanners can be useful in the diagnosis of strokes, seizures, and Alzheimer's among other conditions. Heart related problems like artery blockages, heart attacks and chest pains can also be analyzed with greater precision. SPECT scanners produce 2D as well as 3D images. For higher quality results however, proper calibration of the systems as well as operation are necessary.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market. Standalone systems are the ones that are most used, especially in oncology and cardiology segments. Over the coming years however, uptake of hybrid SPECT systems would be greater than standalone systems. Hybrid systems offer more advantages including accurate disease staging and early diagnosis. Hybrid systems have also seen higher number of technological advancements in the recent years than the standalone systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $690.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $274.4 Million by 2026
The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$690.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.07% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$274.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$298.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is driven primarily by the booming healthcare industry. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced disorders and growing elderly population also promote market growth. Furthermore, over the years, the growing trend of dual modality and organ specific systems greatly helped in increasing SPECT equipment's diagnostic capabilities. Another factor promoting market growth is the rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases. Demand is also growing for hybrid SPECT imaging systems lately. Other growth promoting factors include increased research in the areas of radiopharmaceuticals development and growing awareness about the many benefits of the testing type over other imaging techniques among people. Continued technological sophistications being achieved in system designing and development of novel radiotracers also promote market growth. However, stringent regulations governing use of the systems hold potential to hamper anticipated market growth. The imaging systems are also highly expensive. High reagent costs, sensitivity of the reagents to storage conditions, and side effects arising from use of radiopharmaceuticals also act as market growth restricting factors. There are also a few alternatives to SPECT for instance, scintigraphy, increasing popularity of which can limit market growth.

Gallium-67 is estimated to witness a high CAGR in the SPECT market. Gallium-67 is a radioisotope used in diagnosing inflammation, acute and chronic infections, and tumors. It is also used as a bone imaging agent. Hybrid imaging using Gallium-67 SPECT/CT helps in exactly localizing the tumors. It is estimated that by 2040, new cancer cases would increase to 27.5 million and the cancer burden is expected to grow by 70% globally in the coming 20 years. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-photon-emission-computed-tomography-spect-market-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2026--301499779.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

