Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass US$ 5,360.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,821.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceuticals Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing product approvals, increasing availability of products, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic activities such as collaborations among market players, and others.

Market players are indulged in developing and launching products for single use biopharmaceutical, and this is expected to drive growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market over the forecast period. For instance, on October 1, 2021, Eppendorf, a manufacturer and developer of laboratories instruments and products, launched SnapTec 50, an Eppendorf conical tube of 50ml.This Eppendorf tube can be opened and closed by one hand and easily accessible. There are various application of this tube such as DNA- RNA extraction, cell culture and bacterial culture.

Market players are engaged in product launches that is indicated for use in pharmaceutical processing and this is expected to drive growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market. For instance, on March 22, 2021, Aber instruments, a manufacturer of biomass monitoring technology, launched sensor-based product called Futura neo, which is a single use biomass sensor designed for processing accurate fingerprinting for on line monitoring and controlling of cell culture that will help in scaling up the manufacturing of vaccines and biologics.

Key players are indulged in inorganic activities such as partnerships and collaborations, in order to increase research and development activities and this is expected to spur growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceutical market over the forecast period. For instance, on December 16, 2020, Pall Corporation, a global supplier and manufacturer of filtration, purification and separation products announced partnership with Single Use Support GmbH, a solution provider company for biopharmaceutical single use product industry. The aim of this partnership is to enhance the pall’s integrated solutions by RoSS, which is fully automated single use bag filing and draining system, where Pall Corporation will provide investments in this partnership.

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing funding activities for market players by government authorities is expected to drive growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Congressional budget office (CBO) published report on research and developments in pharmaceutical, which states about the funding provided by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to pharmaceuticals companies to purchase vaccine for COVID-19 which will help in increasing the manufacturing of vaccines such as US$ 5,973 million for pFizer and BioNTech , US$ 5,896 million for Moderna and NIAID, US$ 2,073 million for Sanofi Pasteur and GlaxoSmithKline and US$ 1,998 million for Johnson and Johnson.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market over the forecast period, owing to planning by market players to expand manufacturing facilities in the region. For instance, on September 8, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a supplier of scientific instruments, reagents announced the plan of expansion of manufacturing unit in Nashville, the U.S., dedicated to the production of single use technological products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market include Aber instruments, Adolf Kühner AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-equip, Pall corp., C-Cit Sensors AG, Corning Life Sciences, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Gemu GmbH, Merck, Avantor, Meissner, New Horizon Biotech, PBS-Biotech, Xcellerex, and Single Use Support GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceutical Market, By Product Type: Work Equipment Flask Containers Syringes Pipettes Tips Centrifuge Tubes Hand Gloves Face Mask Filters Tubes Others By Apparatus: Single Use Bioreactor Isolators Membrane Valves Canister Chromatography Systems Filtration Systems Mixing Systems Others

Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceutical Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Research Institutes

Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceutical Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



