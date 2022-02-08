U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass US$ 5,360.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·5 min read

SEATTLE, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,821.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceuticals Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing product approvals, increasing availability of products, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic activities such as collaborations among market players, and others.

Market players are indulged in developing and launching products for single use biopharmaceutical, and this is expected to drive growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market over the forecast period. For instance, on October 1, 2021, Eppendorf, a manufacturer and developer of laboratories instruments and products, launched SnapTec 50, an Eppendorf conical tube of 50ml.This Eppendorf tube can be opened and closed by one hand and easily accessible. There are various application of this tube such as DNA- RNA extraction, cell culture and bacterial culture.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4903

Market players are engaged in product launches that is indicated for use in pharmaceutical processing and this is expected to drive growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market. For instance, on March 22, 2021, Aber instruments, a manufacturer of biomass monitoring technology, launched sensor-based product called Futura neo, which is a single use biomass sensor designed for processing accurate fingerprinting for on line monitoring and controlling of cell culture that will help in scaling up the manufacturing of vaccines and biologics.

Key players are indulged in inorganic activities such as partnerships and collaborations, in order to increase research and development activities and this is expected to spur growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceutical market over the forecast period. For instance, on December 16, 2020, Pall Corporation, a global supplier and manufacturer of filtration, purification and separation products announced partnership with Single Use Support GmbH, a solution provider company for biopharmaceutical single use product industry. The aim of this partnership is to enhance the pall’s integrated solutions by RoSS, which is fully automated single use bag filing and draining system, where Pall Corporation will provide investments in this partnership.

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing funding activities for market players by government authorities is expected to drive growth of the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Congressional budget office (CBO) published report on research and developments in pharmaceutical, which states about the funding provided by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to pharmaceuticals companies to purchase vaccine for COVID-19 which will help in increasing the manufacturing of vaccines such as US$ 5,973 million for pFizer and BioNTech , US$ 5,896 million for Moderna and NIAID, US$ 2,073 million for Sanofi Pasteur and GlaxoSmithKline and US$ 1,998 million for Johnson and Johnson.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market over the forecast period, owing to planning by market players to expand manufacturing facilities in the region. For instance, on September 8, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a supplier of scientific instruments, reagents announced the plan of expansion of manufacturing unit in Nashville, the U.S., dedicated to the production of single use technological products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global single use products in biopharmaceuticals market include Aber instruments, Adolf Kühner AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-equip, Pall corp., C-Cit Sensors AG, Corning Life Sciences, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Gemu GmbH, Merck, Avantor, Meissner, New Horizon Biotech, PBS-Biotech, Xcellerex, and Single Use Support GmbH.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4903

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceutical Market, By Product Type:

    • Work Equipment

      • Flask

      • Containers

      • Syringes

      • Pipettes Tips

      • Centrifuge Tubes

      • Hand Gloves

      • Face Mask

      • Filters

      • Tubes

      • Others

    • By Apparatus:

      • Single Use Bioreactor

      • Isolators

      • Membrane Valves

      • Canister

      • Chromatography Systems

      • Filtration Systems

      • Mixing Systems

      • Others

  • Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceutical Market, By End User:

    • Pharmaceutical Companies

    • Biotechnology Companies

    • Research Institutes

  • Global Single Use Products in Biopharmaceutical Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • U.K.

        • Germany

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • France

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country:

        • Australia

        • India

        • China

        • Japan

        • ASEAN

        • South Korea

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country:

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region:

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Disposable Syringes Market, By Product Type (Safety Syringes (Automatic Retractable, Manual Retractable, Non-retractable), Conventional Syringes (Syringes without Needle, Syringes with Needle)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Disposable & Reusable Mask Market, By Type (N Series Mask, P Series Mask, Medical Mask, Others), By Application (Industrial Use, Medical Use, Daily Use), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals/Clinics, Drug Stores, Online Stores), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027


About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


