Global Single-use Pumps Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies and Innovative Business Models to Unleash Cost-efficient, Safe, and Sustainable Single-use Solutions
Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single-use Pumps Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an overview of the growth drivers and restraints concerning single-use pumps and technologies. It also provides the revenue opportunity for the total market and breakdowns by various product segments, industry verticals, and regions.
The study also offers a short analysis of the competitive mapping to understand the existing market landscape and opportunities available for OEMs. Additionally, a brief snapshot of the voice-of-the-customer based on interviews conducted has been presented in this research. The intent is to highlight the current pulse of the market towards single-use pumps and technology.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the rapid scaling up of production activities in the pharmaceutical industry. An increase in the number of FDA approvals in biologics has further accelerated biopharmaceutical production, particularly in North America and Asia. With a boom in biopharmaceuticals anticipated in the next 5 to 7 years, the demand for single-use solutions, such as pumps, bioreactors, mixers, tubing, connectors, consumables, and other instrumentation is expected to increase significantly.
The cost and time efficiencies achieved with single-use pumps and other single-use technologies offer an optimistic growth outlook, particularly for the pharmaceutical industry. The demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is becoming more pronounced and is expected to further accelerate the usage of the single-use solution.
This study identified, analyzed, and evaluated the existing and upcoming trends impacting the global single-use pumps and technologies market. The study offers insights into the growth prospects for single-use pump manufacturers for the next 5 years. It also discusses the product, market, and technology growth opportunities impacting the industry's future.
Three major growth opportunities are likely to influence single-use manufacturers' market positions in the future.
They are:
Technology breakthrough in cell and gene therapy manufacturing to boost the adoption of single-use technology
Standardization of next-generation biologics to stimulate the demand for single-use technology in manufacturing
Cost-efficiency of the laser-activated single-use micropump to promote the adoption of single-use pumps
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Single-use Pumps (SUPs) and Single-use Technology (SUT)
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SUPs and SUT
Global SUPs, Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Key Growth Metrics for SUT
Key Growth Metrics for SUPs
Growth Drivers for SUT
Growth Restraints for SUT
Growth Drivers and Restraints for SUPs
SUPs, Growth Drivers Explained
SUPs, Growth Restraints Explained
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast, SUT
Percent Revenue by Segment, SUT
Revenue Forecast Analysis, SUT
Revenue Forecast, SUPs
Revenue Forecast Analysis, SUPs
Percent Revenue by Region, SUPs
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, SUPs
Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical, SUPs
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, SUPs
Competitive Landscape
List of Market Participants by Segment, SUT
3. Market Overview, SUT
SUT, Market Evolution
SS Versus SUT
Cost of Manufacturing in Upstream Bioprocessing
Mergers and Acquisitions, SUT
Company Profile - Levitronix
Company Profile - PumpCell
4. Voice of Customer, SUPs and SUT
SUT, Adoption across Value Chain
Usage of SUT in Biopharma Manufacturing
Roadblocks for Increased Adoption of SUT
Customer Feedback, Selected Quotes from Interviews
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, SUPs and SUT
Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology Breakthrough in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing to Boost Adoption of SUT
Growth Opportunity 2 - Standardization of Next-generation Biologics to Stimulate Demand for SUT in Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity 3 - Cost-efficiency of Laser-activated SU-micropump to Promote Adoption of SUP
Companies Mentioned
PumpCell
Levitronix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww5dcb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900