Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Report 2022: Potential Applications Across Various Industries Presents Opportunities

The "Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market, by Material, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report

The global sintered porous plastic filters market held a market value of USD 141.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 213.6 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



The sintered porous plastic filters are particles and polymers which are fused to generate controlled pore sizes. Such a condition creates a self-supporting material for the purpose of use of different applications.



The sintered porous plastic filters industry is growing at an exceptional level owing to the rising usage in the wastewater treatment processes, and the booming use of these filters in the several sectors. The rising usage and applications of ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene and high-density polyethylene in different sectors inclines towards the high growth of the market.



On the other hand, there is a huge concern regarding the environment in relation to the usage of plastics. Such a concern is expected to hinder the growth rate of the industry to a limited extent. Nevertheless, the rising use of high-density polyethylene in sectors such as automotive, oil, gas, transportation, demands the utilization boosting the growth rate of the industry for sintered porous plastic filters.



Growth Influencers:

Growing usage of sintered porous plastic filter in wastewater treatment industry



Sintered porous plastic filters are gaining traction in different industries, including wastewater treatment. The sintered porous plastic filters possess many beneficial physical as well as structural characteristics, and are utilized in noise elimination, separation, filtration, fluid distribution, capillary core, flow limiting. The sintered porous plastic filters aid in impurity filtration, fine filtration, as well as ultrafiltration in wastewater treatment process. The RO and EDI system security filtration in water treatment also makes potential use of sintered porous plastic filters.



Potential application from various industries



Sintered porous plastic filters has applications in several industries. Market players are invested in creating awareness related to the different beneficial properties and application of sintered porous plastic filters in sectors.

For instance, in August 2019, POREX launched The Science Inside, a monthly educational webinar series, in order to explain the science behind porous polymer technologies and how design and manufacturing engineers can utilize the appropriate material components to improve product performance.



In addition to that, the webinar series is subject to explore the several types of porous polymer technologies coupled with the critical functionalities they can provide for myriad applications across cosmetics, healthcare, electronics, industrial, and others.



Segments Overview:



The global sintered porous plastic filters market is segmented into material and application.



By Material

Ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Very Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

The high-density polyethylene segment is estimated to generate revenue of more than USD 50 million by 2025. In addition to that, the ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the anticipated period with a CAGR of 10.5%.



By Application

Filter

Applicators

Others

The filter segment is anticipated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 30 million during 2021 to 2027.



Regional Overview



By region, the global sintered porous plastic filters market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The European industry for sintered porous plastic filters is likely to cross USD 50 million market value by 2026. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for sintered porous plastic filters is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.



The North American industry for sintered porous plastic filters is growing at a steady pace owing to the increased strategic activities by the American players. For instance, in April 2021, Porex established an innovation center, Porex Life Sciences Institute, for addressing the market demand for new life science technologies.



Competitive Landscape



The prominent players operating in the global sintered porous plastic filters market include Allied Group, Inc., Beltran Technologies, Inc., AMI Enterprises, Blinex Filter - Coat Pvt Ltd., GenPore, China Rainbow Porous Filters & Parts, Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc., Lvyuan,International Polymer Engineering, Marian, Inc., Porex, Pore Technology Inc., POROYAL, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Porvair Filtration Group, and others.



The chief ten players in the market hold approximately 40% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, to sustain in the industry. For instance, AMI enterprises provide porous plastic filter material of Polypropylene, PTFE, HDPE, Cellulose Acetate, and Polystyrene, which ranges from 5 to 250 microns. Such a product aids to form hollow pipes, rods, sheets as well as joined parts of porous with a non-porous plastic and can be molded as per drawing and dimension.



Moreover, in December 2018, International Polymer Engineering announced an ISO 13485:2003 certified manufacturer of custom tubes, rods and profiles combining the latest in polymer technology and automated extrusion techniques.

The global sintered porous plastic filters market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global sintered porous plastic filters market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

