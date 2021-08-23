U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices Forecast to Record 7.2% CAGR to 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sinus Dilation Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Sinus Dilation Devices estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$945.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Endoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Sinus Dilation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$584.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$576.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

In the global Sinus Stents/Implants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$321.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$582.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$381.3 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors Featured:

  • Acclarent, Inc.

  • Creganna Medical

  • Dalent Medical

  • Entellus Medical, Inc.

  • Intersect Ent, Inc.

  • Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.

  • Olympus Corporation

  • SinuSys Corporation

  • Smith & Nephew PLC


Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpfzwu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

