U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,661.85
    +76.23 (+2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,385.02
    +659.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,756.76
    +181.14 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.47
    +41.75 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.60
    +3.11 (+3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.30
    +29.30 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.41
    +1.37 (+7.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    -0.2130 (-5.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0141 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3190
    -0.4100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,438.92
    +311.56 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.73
    +7.37 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,905.88
    +12.07 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

The Global Sinuscope Endoscopes Market is expected to grow by $88.69 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Sinuscope Endoscopes Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the sinuscope endoscopes market and it is poised to grow by $88. 69 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sinuscope Endoscopes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589825/?utm_source=GNW
8% during the forecast period. Our report on the sinuscope endoscopes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prevalence of sinusitis, growing demand for MI techniques, and technological advances.
The sinuscope endoscopes market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The sinuscope endoscopes market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Hospitals
• ASCs
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• The Rest of the World (ROW)

This study identifies the advent of HD and ultra HD sinuscope endoscopes as one of the prime reasons driving the sinuscope endoscopes market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for sinus endoscopy in outpatient clinics and high growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sinuscope endoscopes market covers the following areas:
• Sinuscope endoscopes market sizing
• Sinuscope endoscopes market forecast
• Sinuscope endoscopes market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sinuscope endoscopes market vendors that include ACTEON Group, Amplifon SpA, asap endoscopic products GmbH, B. Braun SE, Ecleris USA, Entermed BV, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Henke Sass Wolf GmbH, HOYA Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medstar Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Optomic Espana SA, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH, Serwell Medi Equip P. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Techcord Co. Ltd., and XION GmbH. Also, the sinuscope endoscopes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589825/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record But Miss Views Amid Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter hit a record, but missed views as EV giant faces China demand concerns. How will Tesla stock react?

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansStocks Climb After Selloff as Yields Get Res

  • OPEC to Meet In Person for Expected Output Cut. Oil Prices Are Surging.

    Oil prices were up in morning trading on Monday as expectations mounted for a hefty oil-production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies at their October meeting. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. standard, was up 6% at $84.27 a barrel. OPEC is considering reducing production by more than one million barrels a day, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • China likely to boost oil products exports into early 2023, support economy

    Chinese refiners are likely to boost refined oil products exports in the last two months of 2022 and into early 2023 after receiving the biggest allocation from Beijing this year, trade sources and analysts said on Monday. The increase in Chinese exports is likely to help stabilise global oil markets and partly replace supplies from Russia which will be hit by European Union embargoes in coming months. "A ramp-up in product exports from China will support energy-starved oil markets considerably as there are concerns about an impending EU embargo on Russian supplies," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street

    Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.

  • Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • US Manufacturing Downshifts as Orders Shrink, ISM Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US manufacturing stumbled in September to a more than two-year low, moving closer to outright stagnation as orders contracted for the third time in four months.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansStocks Climb After Selloff as Yields Get Re

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • Defense Contractor L3Harris to Buy Part of Viasat’s Government-Systems Unit

    Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. agreed to buy a military-communications business from satellite specialist Viasat for $1.96 billion. The companies unveiled the deal Monday, confirming a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. The business, known as Link 16 Tactical Data Links, is a portion of Viasat’s government-systems segment.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix

    CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.