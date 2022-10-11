U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

·25 min read
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Industry"

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$846.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$885.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (cish) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $351.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$351.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
Abbott Laboratories
Abnova Corporation
Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc
Bio SB
Biocare Medical, LLC
BioGenex Laboratories
Bio-Techne Corporation
Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Oxford Gene Technologies
PerkinElmer Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Clinical Diagnostics: Challenges and Opportunities Amid the
Pandemic
Research Efforts Underway for Using ISH in COVID-19 Detection
ISH in Molecular Detection of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19
Causing SARS-CoV-2
French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
In Situ Hybridization: A Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Insitu Hybridization
Chromogenic ISH: Gaining Over FISH
FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?
Probe Types and Application
Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Emerges as Cytological Tool
of Choice for Plethora of Scientific Applications
Recent Market Activity
World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for In-situ
Hybridization
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment
Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic
Testing Bodes Well for the Growth of ISH Market
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and
Prevalence
Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
Rise in Prenatal Testing Drives Opportunities
FISH in Detection of Prenatal Genetic Abnormalities
In Situ Hybridization Advances Present Perfect Tools to Detect
Genetic Anomalies
Uptrend in Companion Diagnostics Market Augurs Well
World Companion Diagnostics Market (in US$ Million) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
State-Sponsored Molecular Research Initiatives Bode Well for
Market Growth
Increasing Research on Application of ISH in infectious Disease
Diagnostics to Drive Growth
Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in
Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020
Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below
5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children
Below 5 Years (in %) Cause % Share
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases
(In 000s)
FISH in Detection of Microbiological Pathogens
Growth in In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for Diagnosis of Chronic
Diseases Promise Opportunities
High Demand for IVD Devices Promises Opportunities for FISH
Probes: Global IVD Instruments Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027
Rising R&D Investments in the Biotech Sector Drives Gains
Emergence of Automated Diagnostic Kits
Novel Approach of Highly-Multiplexed FISH for In-Situ Genomics
Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050

