Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232859/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$846.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$885.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (cish) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $351.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

- The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$351.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

Abnova Corporation

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Bio SB

Biocare Medical, LLC

BioGenex Laboratories

Bio-Techne Corporation

Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Oxford Gene Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232859/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Clinical Diagnostics: Challenges and Opportunities Amid the

Pandemic

Research Efforts Underway for Using ISH in COVID-19 Detection

ISH in Molecular Detection of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2

Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19

Causing SARS-CoV-2

French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH

In Situ Hybridization: A Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Insitu Hybridization

Chromogenic ISH: Gaining Over FISH

FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?

Probe Types and Application

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Emerges as Cytological Tool

of Choice for Plethora of Scientific Applications

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for In-situ

Hybridization

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment

Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic

Testing Bodes Well for the Growth of ISH Market

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and

Prevalence

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Rise in Prenatal Testing Drives Opportunities

FISH in Detection of Prenatal Genetic Abnormalities

In Situ Hybridization Advances Present Perfect Tools to Detect

Genetic Anomalies

Uptrend in Companion Diagnostics Market Augurs Well

World Companion Diagnostics Market (in US$ Million) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

State-Sponsored Molecular Research Initiatives Bode Well for

Market Growth

Increasing Research on Application of ISH in infectious Disease

Diagnostics to Drive Growth

Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in

Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below

5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children

Below 5 Years (in %) Cause % Share

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases

(In 000s)

FISH in Detection of Microbiological Pathogens

Growth in In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for Diagnosis of Chronic

Diseases Promise Opportunities

High Demand for IVD Devices Promises Opportunities for FISH

Probes: Global IVD Instruments Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027

Rising R&D Investments in the Biotech Sector Drives Gains

Emergence of Automated Diagnostic Kits

Novel Approach of Highly-Multiplexed FISH for In-Situ Genomics

Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Chromogenic In Situ

Hybridization (CISH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromogenic In Situ

Hybridization (CISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cancer Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Immunology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuroscience by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Neuroscience by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neuroscience by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cytology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cytology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cytology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Infectious Disease

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Disease

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Labs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic & Research Institutions by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Academic & Research

Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In

Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,

Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and

Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In

Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,

Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology,

Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and

Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In

Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,

Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and

Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In

Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,

Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and

Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In

Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,

Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology,

Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and

Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In

Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,

Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology,

Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and

Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ

Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization

(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In

Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In

Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,

Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232859/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



