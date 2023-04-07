Global Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless Market Research Report 2023: 6G Communication Services will Achieve Initial Commercialization from 2028 to 2030

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sixth Generation Wireless by 6G Technology Development (Investment, R&D and Testing) and 6G Market Commercialization (Infrastructure, Deployment, Applications and Services), Use Cases and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

In its fifth year of analyzing the emerging six-generation wireless market, this report focuses on emerging 6G technologies, capabilities, solutions, applications and services.

This report edition expands upon previous analysis focused primarily upon emerging 6G technologies. This edition evaluates 6G development including technology investment, R&D, prototyping and testing.

The report also assesses 6G market commercialization including opportunities for infrastructure development and equipment deployment as well as a realization of applications and services.

The report also analyzes 6G market use cases by industry vertical. The report provides 6G market sizing for 2023 through 2030, with the lower end of the range focused primarily on technology development, and the latter end of the range focused on 6G market commercialization.

6G Wireless Technologies

Expanding upon the trend started with technologies supporting 5G capabilities, 6G will be integrated with a set of previously disparate technologies. Several key technologies will converge with 6G including AI, big data analytics, and next generation computing.

6G networks will extend the performance of existing 5G capabilities along with expanding the scope to support increasingly new and innovative applications across the realms of communications, sensing, wireless cognition, and imaging.

Terahertz Radio Propagation for 6G Communications

There will be many new technologies and solutions approaches to enable terahertz-level radio. For example, ultra-fast radio chips will be required to achieve frequencies up to 20THz for next generation 6G communications. The metastructures are etched and patterned at sub-wavelength distances onto a semiconductor made of gallium nitride and indium gallium nitride. These allow electrical fields inside devices to be controlled.

Story continues

Sub-Terahertz Radio 6G Solutions

While 6G wireless promises dramatically higher data speeds than 5G advanced via terahertz frequencies, sub-THz communication is a very important interim solution area.

For example, the frequency range from 7.125 GHz to 24.25 GHz is attracting attention as possible additional spectrum for 6G, and is already being unofficially referred to as FR3. The wavelength is attractive as compared to FR2 frequencies; it is less susceptible to attenuation, simplifying coverage, and includes enough unallocated frequencies to support wider channels than FR1 (100 MHz).

6G and Smart Surface Technologies

As discussed in previous versions of this 6G market report, smart surfaces will be key to the long-term success of 6G wireless. Specifically, reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) technology will provide better control of the electromagnetic waves in the radio propagation channel, which shall dramatically improve performance thanks to leveraging metamaterial properties not found in natural substances.

Ongoing Study of Technologies Beyond 5G and Sixth Generation Wireless

Starting in 2018, we began to formulate a vision for wireless and networking beyond 5G. Working independently, we published our first 6G market research report titled Sixth Generation Cellular: Looking Beyond 5G to the 6G Technology Market in June 2019. This ground-breaking research represented an initial investigation into the upcoming 6G technology market.

This research built upon our extensive analysis in LTE, 5G, and computing (core cloud, edge computing, HPC, and quantum), and other related areas such as artificial intelligence and AI support of other technologies.

Select Report Findings:

6G communication services will achieve initial commercialization from 2028 to 2030

Pre-commercial 6G infrastructure and testbeds market will reach nearly $5 billion by 2030

The Asia Pacific region will lead 6G core and RF investment, followed by the US and Europe

6G technologies are best characterized as ultra-secure, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and ultra-short-range oriented capabilities

Network optimization beyond 5G will rely upon smart surfaces with solutions for 6G networks and devices reaching $16 billion by 2035

Post commercialization investment in 6G technologies will be dominated by short-range wireless use cases as well as peer-to-peer networking

6G wireless will drive a new wave of electronics innovation including device power management, miniaturization, networking, and edge computing

Communications with 6G will depend on device peering for short-chain connectivity for short-range communications and long-chain connectivity for front-haul and back-haul

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining 6G Wireless

2.2 6G Roadmap: Evolution to 6G Wireless Networks

2.3 Beyond 5G Evolution, 5G Context, and 6G

2.4 6G Network Elements

2.5 6G Functionality and Benefits

2.6 6G Technology Benefits

2.7 6G Market Drivers and Challenges

2.8 6G Business Models

2.9 6G Value Chain

2.10 Anticipated 6G Impacts on Industry and Society

2.11 6G Research Initiatives and Industry Development

3.0 6G Technology Considerations

3.1 6G Spectrum Evolution

3.2 6G Network Management and Orchestration

3.3 6G Communication Infrastructure

3.4 6G Communication Technologies

3.5 6G Enabling Technologies

3.5.23 Digital Signal Processing

3.6 6G R&D Investments

3.7 6G Testbeds for Technology Acceptance and Market Development

4.0 6G Infrastructure Market

4.1 Core Infrastructure

4.2 Radio Equipment

4.3 Computing Equipment

4.4 Transport Networks

5.0 6G Semiconductor Market

5.1 6G Chipsets

5.2 Terahertz Receivers

5.2.1 Nanoscale Atomristor Switch

6.0 6G Device Market

6.1 Smartphones and other Handheld Devices

6.2 Wearables and Implantables

6.3 Modems, Gateways, Access Points

6.4 Vehicle Communications

6.5 Buildings and Facility Communications

7.0 6G Materials Market

8.0 6G Solution Areas

8.1 6G Communications

8.2 6G Sensing

8.3 6G Imaging

8.4 6G Precise Location

9.0 6G Use Cases and Anticipated Applications

9.1 Volumetric Media Streaming

9.2 Connected Manufacturing and Automation

9.3 Multi-Sensory Extended Reality

9.4 Next Generation Healthcare

9.5 Communications for Brain-Computer Integration

9.6 Connected Robotics and Autonomous Systems

9.7 Five Sense Information Transfer

9.8 Internet of Everything

10.0 6G Synergies with Next Generation Computing

10.1 Multi-Access Edge Computing

10.2 High Performance Computing

10.3 Quantum Computing

10.3.1 Quantum Technologies: Communication, Sensing, Simulation, and Imaging

10.3.2 Next Generation Computing

10.3.3 Digital Twining Technology, Smart Machines, and Physical-Cyber Convergence

11.0 6G Technology Company Analysis

AT&T

Autotalks

Broadcom Corporation

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

ComSenTer (University of California)

Corning Incorporated

DARPA

DeepSig

Ericsson

European Commission

Federated Wireless

Fujitsu

Google

Huawei

InterDigital

International Telecommunication Union

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Keysight Technologies

LG Corporation

MediaTek

Motorola Solutions

Nanyang Technological University

National Instrument Corp.

National Science Foundation

NEC Corporation

NGMN Alliance

Nokia (Bell Labs)

NTT DoCoMo

Nvidia

NYU Wireless

Orange

Qualcomm

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Samsung Electronics

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

TU Braunschweig

University of Oulu (6G Flagship)

Verizon Wireless

Virginia Diodes

Virginia Tech

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msfw5d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sixth-generation-6g-wireless-market-research-report-2023-6g-communication-services-will-achieve-initial-commercialization-from-2028-to-2030-301792366.html

SOURCE Research and Markets