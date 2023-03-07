U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

Global skills development leader City & Guilds welcomes TribeCX as the first customer experience programme to gain approved "Assured" status

·2 min read

Customer Experience practitioners and their colleagues can now integrate and scale proven CX practices through TribeCX's globally recognised experiential learning Masterclasses and CX Sprints

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Experience practitioners can now obtain globally recognised programmes from TribeCX.

 

TribeCX Design Masterclass and CX Sprint programmes teach practical and applied CX approaches that can be used consistently and scaled throughout the organisation.
TribeCX Design Masterclass and CX Sprint programmes teach practical and applied CX approaches that can be used consistently and scaled throughout the organisation.

 

The Masterclasses and CX Sprints offered by TribeCX, a customer experience business who help top brands globally define and deliver their CX ambition to customers, are now formally assured by City & Guilds.

Assured is City & Guilds global quality benchmark that demonstrates that the way in which organisations plan, design and deliver their learning programmes meet world-class quality standards.

With this accreditation, these programmes not only provide the best customer experience coaching and learning but are also set up to the highest quality through external recognition from a leading skills development organisation.

TribeCX CEO Mark Harrison says:

"90% of CX talk is exactly that – it's just talk. We learnt that the hard way, so you shouldn't waste your time on it. We are proud to have our CX programmes recognised by City & Guilds and will continue to invest in and provide the highest quality learning to practitioners and organisations so they can define, deliver and scale their CX ambitions in support of meaningful business impact and bottom-line results."

TribeCX Design Masterclass and CX Sprint programmes teach practical and applied CX approaches that can be used consistently and scaled throughout the organisation.

Research from City and Guilds organisations that invest in external recognition of their training programmes cite talent retention, attraction and cost saving as three top value adds. David Phillips, Managing Director at City & Guilds, said:

"We are thrilled to see TribeCX gain Assured status with their CX training programme. Showing a commitment to quality within learning and development sends a positive message to staff and external clients that your training is fully optimised to create better outcomes for clients and learners alike. We are delighted to work with TribeCX in particular as we know how critical customer experience is to organisational success."

Mark added: "When CX practitioners sign up to our programmes, we want them to feel confident they're getting the best training and skills on offer to build strong capability within the business. And be recognised by their peers and the market globally.

"From motivating and retaining employees, prioritising and working with agility, setting key and measurable metrics to build and improve in the future, this strategy drives success and growth."

All Masterclass graduates, from beginners to advanced, are equipped, and empowered to continue to lead customer-centred change, with a globally recognised certification at the end of it.

About TribeCX

TribeCX, a tribe of experienced practitioners who have led CX for some of the world's largest brands, builds customer experience capabilities that improves results from CX by equipping teams with practical tools, and coaching them to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills in their roles. www.tribecx.com

About City & Guilds

City & Guilds, a leader in global skills development, offer City & Guilds Assured recognition which allows companies to have their own training programmes externally benchmarked and recognised, providing they adhere to a specific best practice framework, criteria and core components. www.cityandguilds.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015446/TribeCX_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015445/TribeCX_2.jpg

 

Customer Experience practitioners and their colleagues can now integrate and scale proven CX practices through TribeCX’s globally recognised experiential learning Masterclasses and CX Sprints.
Customer Experience practitioners and their colleagues can now integrate and scale proven CX practices through TribeCX's globally recognised experiential learning Masterclasses and CX Sprints.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-skills-development-leader-city--guilds-welcomes-tribecx-as-the-first-customer-experience-programme-to-gain-approved-assured-status-301763302.html

