Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Screening Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The skin cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ US$ 5,480.45 million by 2028 from US$ 3,364.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of skin cancer and launch of new products. However, the barriers to early skin cancer diagnostics in low and middle-income countries hampers the market growth.

The surge in awareness is primarily attributed to the support provided by various governments through awareness and prevention campaigns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its partners conduct monitoring of skin cancer cases, their research, provide education, and interventions for skin cancer. The monitoring is achieved through national surveys - such as the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and National Health Interview Survey.

These surveys assist in assessing the prevalence of sunburn and sun-protective behaviors to help prevent skin cancer. Countries such as the UK and the Netherlands have also taken initiatives for promoting the early diagnosis of skin cancer. In 2007, the Early Diagnostics Program was initiated at Cancer Research UK, as part of the National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI) for England. Similarly, in July 2011, the Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy and Action Plan (2011-2021) was launched in Northern Ireland, with a major focus on the prevention and early detection of skin cancer in the region. Thus, governments' efforts to control mortalities associated with skin cancer are likely to provide significant opportunities to the skin cancer diagnostics market players in the coming years.

Based on type, the global skin cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma. The non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on screening type, the market is segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy. The skin biopsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global skin cancer diagnostics market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global skin cancer diagnostics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer
5.1.2 Launch of New Products
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Barriers to Early Skin Cancer Diagnostics in Low and Middle-Income Countries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Government Support for Early Skin Cancer Diagnosis
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Through AI
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Melanoma
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Melanoma: Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Non-melanoma
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Non-melanoma: Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - By Screening Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Screening Type, 2021 and 2028 (%)
8.3 Blood Tests
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Blood Tests: Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Dermatoscopy
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Dermatoscopy: Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Imaging Tests
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Imaging Tests: Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Lymph Node Biopsy
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Lymph Node Biopsy: Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Skin Biopsy
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Skin Biopsy: Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market - Regional Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Skin Cancer Diagnostic Market-Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies in the Skin Cancer Diagnostic Market (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.3.1 Overview
11.4 Inorganic Developments
11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles
12.1 SkylineDx BV
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 Key Developments
12.2 AMLo Biosciences Limited
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 Key Developments
12.3 NeraCare GmbH
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 Key Developments
12.4 DermLite LLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 bioMerieux SA
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Veriskin Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Castle Biosciences, Inc.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 DermTech Inc
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6yjcf

