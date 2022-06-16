Global Skin Care Products Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Company Logo

Global Skin Care Products Market

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Skin is one of the largest organs that receive the most damage owing to ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution exposure. Consequently, there has been an increase among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin. Urban regions, in particular, have been witnessed increased consumer preference towards various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers.



Parents are becoming more conscious with the products that are being used for their infants. Skin care products manufacturing companies are developing more and more suitable products for the infants. For instance, In January 2022, Glowderma, a German skin care brand tied up with Sanosan, a global premium skin care brand to market and baby skin care products in India. The company has launched Sanosan Baby skin care product range exclusively for the North India and rest of the India, Sanosan Baby Skin care range includes Sanosan Baby Skin Care Cream and Sanosan Baby Care Lotion.



The online skin care products distribution channel also plays a crucial role in contributing towards the segment growth due to the wide products availability of premium skin care brands on different online shopping applications and websites. The products are being readily available on different platforms at discounted offers and are subjected to cashback and easy return policies. For instance, according to a press release by cosmetics design-Europe, a cosmetic news platform in Europe, the number of people purchasing skin care products is increased by 18% after the pandemic due to discounts offered by the retailers, which shows that consumers are more relaying on the online platforms for products shopping.



