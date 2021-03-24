Global Skin Tightening Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Skin Tightening estimated at US$ 4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser Skin Tightening segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Skin Tightening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Ultrasound Skin Tightening Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Ultrasound Skin Tightening segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 781.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 857.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):
ALLERGAN
Alma Lasers
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited
BISON MEDICAL
BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L.
BTL
Cutera
DEKA M.E.L.A. srl
EINSMED Co. Ltd
Fotona
Hologic, Inc.
Merz Pharma
Opatra Ltd
Pollogen
ThermiGen LLC
Venus Concept;
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Skin Tightening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
