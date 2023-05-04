Global Skincare Market Predicted to Bounce Back After a Pandemic Debacle with a Stunning CAGR of 6.7% over the 2022-2031 Timeframe [270-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global skincare market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for skin care products in urban areas. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market by 2031.

Global Skincare Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global skincare market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $273.3 billion and rise at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% throughout the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Skincare Market

The report has divided the skincare market into the following segments:

Products: creams and moisturizers, powder, cleansers, and face wash, others

Distribution Channel: online and offline

Gender: male and female

Packaging : tubes, bottles and jars, and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Dynamics of the Global Skincare Market

The increasing proclivity of consumers toward using various skin care products owing to the increasing disposable money, extensive advertising activities, and the introduction of new products by manufacturers is expected to amplify the growth of the skincare market over the analysis timeframe. Besides, the increased awareness about the hazardous impacts of chemicals and synthetic items is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the use of cosmetic products for an extended period can cause various skin problems which may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The increasing use of cosmetics products in skincare for both domestic and foreign firms and the introduction of new brands are expected to create wide growth opportunities for the market over the analysis timeframe. In addition, the fast-charging features of fashions, varied climatic circumstances, and the creation of new products are further expected to magnify the growth of the skincmarket throughout the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Skincare Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has changed business procedures and consumer lifestyles. The declining incomes among individuals, poor availability of commodities, lockdowns, and supply chain breakdowns have declined the accessibility of products. This has declined the growth of the skincare market during the initial period of the pandemic. However, the increasing production of sanitizers and other cleaning products by offering free cosmetic treatments to front-line emergency responders has inclined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Global Skincare Market

The major players of the market include

Shiseido Co. Ltd.



Beiersdorf AG



Coty Inc.



Estée Lauder Inc.



Kao Corporation



Procter & Gamble



Johnson & Johnson



Unilever PLC



Avon Products Inc.



L'Oréal Professional

These players are mainly working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2022, L'Oréal, a French personal care company announced its strategic partnership with Verily, a research organization of Alphabet Inc. With this partnership, the organizations aimed to establish a longitudinal biological, clinical, and environmental view of skin health.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Skincare Market:

