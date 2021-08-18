U.S. markets closed

The Global Skincare Products Market is expected to grow by $ 50.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Skincare Products Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the skincare products market and it is poised to grow by $ 50. 04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skincare Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114998/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on skincare products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of home salon and spa services, the rising demand for multifunctional skincare products, and the presence of premium brands. In addition, the growing adoption of home salon and spa services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The skincare products market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The skincare products market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Face skincare products
• Body skincare products

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographic
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rising demand for multifunctional skincare products as one of the prime reasons driving the skincare products market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing R&D activities and the growing preference for organic skincare products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on skincare products market covers the following areas:
• Skincare products market sizing
• Skincare products market forecast
• Skincare products market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading skincare products market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the skincare products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114998/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


