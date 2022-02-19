Global SLAM Technology Market Size to Hit 44.3% CAGR During 2021-2027 | Europe, USA and China Market Took Up Respectively About 42%, 30%, 8% the Global Market in 2018 | Major Companies Analysis are Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon

Industry Research

Global “SLAM Technology Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding SLAM Technology market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the SLAM Technology Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the SLAM Technology industry and provides data for making strategies to increase SLAM Technology market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the SLAM Technology market.

About SLAM Technology Market:

SLAM is a technology used in computer vision technologies which gets the visual/laser sensor data from the physical world in shape of points to make an understanding for the machine.

SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology is often compared to GPS technology, or it can be said that SLAM technology is a supplement to GPS technology. In a room, or a table, or a small intersection, GPS technology usually has accuracy down to a meter, but cannot reach to the centimeter or millimeter.

SLAM Technology market now has nearly 100 players, most of them are located in USA, EU and China. Because Google, Apple and Facebook do not provide products that mainly take the tech of SLAM, and some of them are open sourced or not on a commercial scale.

Europe is the largest region of SLAM Technology in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 42% the global market in 2018, while USA and China were about 30%, 8%.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global SLAM Technology Market

The global SLAM Technology market size is projected to reach US$ 3157.7 million by 2027, from US$ 225.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 44.3% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the SLAM Technology Market include:

Google

Apple ARKit

Facebook

Aethon

Clearpath Robotics

Locus Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Parrot SA

NavVis

GeoSLAM

Ascending Technologies

SLAMcore

KUKA AG

Gestalt Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Shanghai Slamtec

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the SLAM Technology market?

What was the size of the emerging SLAM Technology market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging SLAM Technology market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the SLAM Technology market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global SLAM Technology market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the SLAM Technology market?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

SLAM Technology Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global SLAM Technology market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Visual SLAM

1.2.3 Laser SLAM

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Robot

1.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

1.3.4 Augmented Reality (AR)

1.3.5 Autonomous Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 SLAM Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 SLAM Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 SLAM Technology Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 SLAM Technology Market Trends

2.3.2 SLAM Technology Market Drivers

2.3.3 SLAM Technology Market Challenges

2.3.4 SLAM Technology Market Restraints



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top SLAM Technology Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top SLAM Technology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global SLAM Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SLAM Technology Revenue

3.4 Global SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SLAM Technology Revenue in 2020

3.5 SLAM Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players SLAM Technology Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into SLAM Technology Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 SLAM Technology Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global SLAM Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)



5 SLAM Technology Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global SLAM Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)



6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Google

11.1.1 Google Company Details

11.1.2 Google Business Overview

11.1.3 Google SLAM Technology Introduction

11.1.4 Google Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Google Recent Development

11.2 Apple ARKit

11.2.1 Apple ARKit Company Details

11.2.2 Apple ARKit Business Overview

11.2.3 Apple ARKit SLAM Technology Introduction

11.2.4 Apple ARKit Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Apple ARKit Recent Development

11.3 Facebook

11.3.1 Facebook Company Details

11.3.2 Facebook Business Overview

11.3.3 Facebook SLAM Technology Introduction

11.3.4 Facebook Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Facebook Recent Development

11.4 Aethon

11.4.1 Aethon Company Details

11.4.2 Aethon Business Overview

11.4.3 Aethon SLAM Technology Introduction

11.4.4 Aethon Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Aethon Recent Development

.......................

