Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global sleep apnea devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global sleep apnea devices market was valued at around 3890 million in 2021 and is expected to reach up to USD 5980 million in 2027, growing with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on sleep apnea devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on sleep apnea devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global sleep apnea devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global sleep apnea devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing awareness among the patient population in the developing countries drives the market growth

  • Increase in prevalence of obesity and hypertension boosts the market growth

2) Restraints

  • Lack of patient compliance may restrain the market growth

3) Opportunities

  • Upcoming technological advancements may create growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global sleep apnea devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-user.

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product Type

  • Therapeutic Devices

  • Diagnostic Devices

  • Sleep Apnea Masks

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End-user

  • Home Care Settings & Individuals

  • Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the sleep apnea devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the sleep apnea devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global sleep apnea devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Sleep Apnea Devices Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Sleep Apnea Devices Market

4. Sleep Apnea Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product Type
5.1. Therapeutic Devices
5.2. Diagnostic Devices
5.3. Sleep Apnea Masks

6. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End-user
6.1. Home Care Settings & Individuals
6.2. Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

7. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product Type
7.1.2. North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End-user
7.1.3. North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product Type
7.2.2. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End-user
7.2.3. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End-user
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product Type
7.4.2. RoW Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End-user
7.4.3. RoW Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. ResMed
8.2.2. Phillips Respironics
8.2.3. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
8.2.4. Curative Medical, Inc.
8.2.5. Invacare Corporation
8.2.6. Somnetics International, Inc.
8.2.7. BMC Medical Co., Ltd.
8.2.8. Natus Medical Incorporated
8.2.9. SOMNOmedics GmbH
8.2.10. Compumedics Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viluqd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


