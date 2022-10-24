U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,776.30
    +23.55 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,364.71
    +282.15 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,840.78
    -18.94 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.95
    -8.29 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.89
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.40
    -5.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2680
    +0.0550 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7530
    +1.1230 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,260.68
    +69.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.17
    -2.19 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,015.92
    +46.19 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

The factors that propel the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market are surge in the prevalence of sleep apnea globally, increase in prevalence of obesity, and rise in product launches and approvals for sleep apnea oral appliances. Based on region, North America is expected to rule the roost and is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR through 2031.

Portland, OR, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market generated $516.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit $2.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9513

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$2.3 billion

CAGR

16.3%

No. of Pages in Report

350

Segments covered

Device, Gender, Age Group, End User, and Region

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of sleep apnea

Rise in product launches and product approvals for sleep apnea oral appliances

Opportunities

Increase in the prevalence of obesity

Surge in geriatric population

Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding sleep apnea

High cost of customized sleep apnea oral appliances

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market.

  • Obstructive sleep apnea is associated with a greater risk of respiratory failure and an increased likelihood of hospitalization in COVID-19 infection patients.

  • The likelihood of developing obstructive sleep apnea increased the demand for sleep apnea devices that could help treat the condition, thereby driving the demand for sleep apnea oral appliances market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market based on device, gender, age group, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on device, the mandibular advancement devices segment accounted for nearly 90% of the overall sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. Moreover, the same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses tongue stabilizing devices and rapid maxillary expansion segments.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9513

Based on gender, the male segment contributed to more than half of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the female segment.

Based on age group, the 51 to 60 segment contributed to more than one-third of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of less than 40, 41 to 50, and 60 and above segments.

Based on end user, the hospital and sleep laboratories segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the overall sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. Moreover, the same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses clinics & office facilities, and home care settings segments.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the overall sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market report include Dentsply Sirona, DynaFlex, Oventus, Panthera Dental, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, ResMed, SICAT GmbH and Co. KG, SomnoMed, Tomed GmbH, and Whole You.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Tattoo Removal Market by Procedure (Laser Procedure, Surgical Procedure, Creams, and Other Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Genetic Testing Market by Type (Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Others), Technology (Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), Application (Cancer diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, and Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals and Community Health Service Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps, and Ablation Devices) and Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type (Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell), Therapy Type (Autologous and Allogenic), Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans

    It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said.

  • Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year

    These three key changes to Medicare could save seniors money.

  • EU Sanctions Already Crimping Russian Crude Sales to Prime Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions aimed at Russia’s crude exports may be starting to have an impact already, six weeks before they’re due to come into effect.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSeaborne crude s

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC asks court to deny Ripple motion for summary judgment in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. SEC has filed a legal rebuttal to Ripple’s motion for summary judgment, a day after Ripple took a similar move against the SEC.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Philips to Cut 4,000 Jobs as Big Recall, Supply Snags Hit Earnings

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate said that the job cuts, which amount to about 5% of its 80,000 workforce, would save Philips almost $300 million a year.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Schlumberger Rebrands to SLB in Focus on Clean-Technology Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oilfield services provider, changed its name to SLB and rebranded itself as a technology company to go after more work in the clean-energy space. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Lo

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Strong equipment, parts demand expected to lift Caterpillar sales

    Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report a double-digit growth in profit and revenue when it releases quarterly earnings on Thursday, as demand for the company's equipment and parts remains robust. Still, investors will be looking for signs of softening demand as expectations of a global recession increase and after a sales miss in the previous quarter. The world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has weathered inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints and escalating freight and production costs by increasing prices over the last two years.

  • Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Performance Completely

    Comcast Corporation's ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x might make it look like a buy right...

  • 50% of Gen Z say they'll start saving money when the world returns to 'normal' — until then, they're investing in themselves. Here's what that looks like

    With all the economic uncertainty going on right now, young folks may be seeking some sort of control, experts say.

  • PhaseBio files for bankruptcy, has a potential deal to sell its assets for up to $60M

    Cash-strapped PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it has voluntarily filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection and intends to sell its assets through an auction before the end of the year. The Chapter 11 filing comes about three weeks after the biotechnology company, which has offices in Malvern and San Diego, was sued by SFJ Pharmaceuticals, its development partner for its lead new drug candidate bentracimab. The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported details of the breach of contract lawsuit, in which California-based SFJ stated that because PhaseBio (NASDAQ: PHAS) has not improved its financial position since filing a "going concern" notice in March — tied to its shrinking cash reserves — the bentracimab program should be transferred to SFJ under the terms of their co-development contract.

  • Here’s why you shouldn’t ignore Medicare open enrollment

    Until December 7, you can sign up, switch, or drop a plan, with the new coverage beginning January 1.