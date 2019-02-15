Global Slide Sends India Sensex Toward Worst Week in Four Months

(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities dropped following a decline in global stocks as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continued to weigh on sentiment, with the two sides reported to be far apart on proposed changes. India’s benchmark index headed for its worst weekly decline in nearly four months.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.3 percent to 35,771.56 as of 10:07 a.m. in Mumbai, extending the fall this week to more than 2 percent, the steepest for that period since Oct. 28. The NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.4 percent to 10,698.35.

A deadly attack against Indian security forces overnight may weigh on investor sentiment today as they ponder about the scale of the government’s retaliation. The outcome of India’s national elections in May, however, is seen as the biggest local event that will set some direction for the markets. Until then, equity gauges are expected to react to progress on global developments such as Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks.

Strategist View

“We think the Nifty is fairly valued at 10,500 and don’t see any significant move, up or down, until the outcome of general elections,” said Jigar Shah, head of research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities India Pvt. in Mumbai. “Investors will take the flight to safety in this market by holding share of larger companies in businesses such as software, pharmaceuticals and consumer companies.”“Even as there’s a simmering anger among citizens after killing of Indian security forces in Kashmir, it’s hard to see any correlation between these events and the markets.”“There has to be a resolution of some kind or the other between the U.S. and China as both of them can’t afford to stretch this beyond a point,” he said.

The Numbers

Thirty-three of the 50 Nifty shares and 19 of the 31 Sensex stocks retreated. The nation’s top drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. fell 2.7 percent, the most among Sensex members, reversing Thursday’s gain.Of the 50 Nifty companies that reported earnings for October to December, 35 either beat or matched analyst estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Twelve of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. dropped, led by a gauge of healthcare stocks.State-owned energy behemoth Oil & Natural Gas Corp. climbed 6.4 percent, the most in four months, after reporting third-quarter net income and revenue that topped estimates.The India NSE Volatility Index jumped as much as 7.2 percent, the most in more than two weeks.

Analyst Notes/Market-related Stories

India Terror Attack May Prompt a ‘Knee-Jerk’ Market ReactionVodafone Idea Downgraded to Sell at Goldman; PT 20 Rupees

To contact the reporter on this story: Ameya Karve in Mumbai at akarve@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Naoto Hosoda

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.