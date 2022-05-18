U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

Global Small Arms Markets Report 2021-2030 - Opportunities in Agreements and Contracts with Law Enforcement and Military Agencies

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Arms Market by End Use Sector, Type, and Action: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small arms are the type of weapons carried out by individuals and handled easily for effective desired operations. Small arms mainly include pistols, rifles, shotguns, machineguns, and revolvers.

Small arms find their application across civil & commercial and defense sectors. Government regulations and rules have been imposed by several regulators to control acquisition of small arms across the globe.

Rise in demand for small arms for competitive sporting events and growth in number of territorial conflicts across the globe are anticipated to support growth of the market.

Agreements and contracts with law enforcement and military agencies and product launch activities are the key strategies adopted by the market players. North America is the leading consumer of small arms in the global market and it is expected to lead the market growth.

For purpose of analysis, the global small arms market is segmented on the basis of end use sector, type, action, and region. Depending on end use sector, it is segregated into civil & commercial and defense. By type, it is categorized into pistol, shotgun, revolver, and others.

Depending on action, it is fragmented into automatic and semi-automatic. Region wise, thit is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global Small arms market analysis along with current the trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall Small arms market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Small arms market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current Small arms market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY PLAYERS

  • CZG - Ceska zbrojovka Group SE

  • Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A.

  • FN Herstal

  • Heckler & Koch

  • ISRAEL WEAPON INDUSTRIES (I.W.I) LTD

  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

  • Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

  • Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

  • Webley & Scott

  • Weihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for the small arms for competitive sporting events
3.5.1.2. Growth in number of territorial conflicts across the globe
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Strict small arms ownership regulations
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increase in military expenditure globally
3.5.3.2. Agreements and contracts with law enforcement and military agencies
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks
3.6.2. Macroeconomic impact analysis
3.6.3. Microeconomic impact analysis
3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis

CHAPTER 4: SMALL ARMS MARKET, BY END USE SECTOR
4.1. Overview
4.2. Civil & Commercial
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Defense

CHAPTER 5: SMALL ARMS MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Pistol
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Shotgun
5.4. Revolver
5.5. Others

CHAPTER 6: SMALL ARMS MARKET, BY ACTION
6.1. Overview
6.2. Automatic
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Semi-Automatic

CHAPTER 7: SMALL ARMS MARKET, BY REGION
7.1. Overview

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Company overview
8.2. Key executives
8.3. Company snapshot
8.4. Product portfolio
8.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drv0e0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


