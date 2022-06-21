U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

The Global Small Drones Market is expected to grow by $ 8.58 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Small Drones Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the small drones market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 58 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 13.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Drones Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287458/?utm_source=GNW
26% during the forecast period. Our report on the small drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased operational efficiency, a rise in funding for UAV manufacturers, and an increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications.
The small drone market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The small drones market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Rotary wing
• Fixed-wing
• Hybrid wing

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increase in demand for improved surveillance as one of the prime reasons driving the small drone market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships and technological advances in commercial drones will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the small drones market covers the following areas:
• Small drones market sizing
• Small drones market forecast
• Small drones market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading small drones market vendors that include Aeronautics Group, AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Holy Stone, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Microdrones GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Also, the small drones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287458/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


