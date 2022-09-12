U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.00
    +21.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,286.00
    +122.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,667.75
    +75.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.50
    +8.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    +0.89 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.80
    +7.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.39 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    +0.0091 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.32
    -0.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1668
    +0.0081 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8570
    +0.2930 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,112.09
    +489.56 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.31
    +36.71 (+7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.85
    +92.78 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

The global small marine engines market is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 7.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth of the small marine engines market is proportional to the growth of the boatbuilding industry. Apart from this, an increase in the fishing activities and the rising investments in oil and gas exploration has led to the increased use of support vessels and barges.

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Marine Engines Market by Model, Placement, Application, Displacement and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319119/?utm_source=GNW
They require small marine engines for propulsion and hence the market is expected to experience a growth in demand during the forecast period.

Diesel: The largest-growing segment by model in the small marines engines market
Based on model, the diesel based small marine engines are expected to occupy the largest share in the small marine engines market.Diesel engines are used in marine vehicles such as boats, ships, and submarines.

Diesel engines are significantly more expensive than gas-powered engines as they are built to tighter tolerances and can stand much more abuse than their gasoline counterparts.Diesel engines, when maintained properly, can give 6,000–8,000 hours of good use before needing a major overhaul.

This means, some diesel engines can easily last the full lifetime of the boat.Most boaters prefer diesel because of durability.

Other reasons include safety and/or economy. Diesel fuel is not as volatile as gasoline and does not explode.

Outboard: The largest segment by placement in small marine engines market
The small marine engines market has been segmented into outboard, inboard, and others.Others include stern-driven and jet propulsion engines.

The main difference between an inboard and an outboard engine is their placement in the boat.Outboards can be flexibly used and they are commonly used for fishing, water sports, and pleasure boating.

Most of the boats have outboard engines, because of their ease of use and low maintenance costs.The outboard engines are seen mostly on pontoons, aluminum boats, bass boats, bowriders, small cruisers, and some high-performance off-shore speed and fishing boats.

Boats that are used for recreational cruising or fishing are most likely to have outboard motors because the benefits are more advantageous in this setting.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in small marine engines market
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the increasing fishing and recreational activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan.As the oil & gas exploration and production activities pick up pace, the demand for support vessels is likely to spur, leading to a growth in demand for small marine propulsion systems.

The demand for small marine engines in the defense sector is also projected to increase because of the ongoing territorial conflicts among countries such as China, the Philippines, North Korea, Japan, India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, thereby driving the marine engines market in the region. Asia Pacific offers enormous scope for the small marine engines market as the region comprises a large number of developing countries that represent enormous trade opportunities.

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%
• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 55%, North America- 20%, Europe- 12%, Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America - 5%.

Note: Others includes sales managers, engineers, and regional managers.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million
The leading players in the small marine engines market include.

Research Coverage:
The report explains, describes, and forecasts the global small marine engines market, by model, displacement, placement, application, and region.
It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the small marine engines market.The report provides a thorough review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the small marine engines market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for small marine engines, which would help small marine engines manufacturers/builders review the growth in demand.
2. The report facilitates system providers understand the pulse of the market and offers insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319119/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • How You Can Retire With $2 Million

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walmart wants to build 'Market Fulfillment Center' in Halfmoon

    The concept, which was first piloted in Salem, New Hampshire, in late 2019, relies on "automated bots" to retrieve certain items from within the fulfillment center rather have store employees walk the aisles pulling merchandise from shelves.

  • SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a motion seeking to seal portions of the filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s expert witnesses in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs. See related article: SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well Fast facts The SEC wrote in the motion on Friday that […]

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • California Drought Leaving Rice Farmers Dry

    Water cuts of more than 80% for many rice farmers have triggered an acreage decline steeper than for any other major crop in the state, hurting businesses that depend on the grain.

  • Fuel-Shortage Risks Make Investors Bullish on Energy Stocks, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy stocks and bonds are poised to get a fresh boost from investors positioning to benefit from the surging electricity prices and fuel shortages expected later this year. Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blac

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand. Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer. Global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year as supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil take effect on Dec. 5.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Husted: After Intel groundbreaking, it's time to get to work

    Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrates the start of the Intel construction, but notes more work is needed to realized the possibilities of the project.

  • Oil Prices Slump as Recession Fears Grow

    U.S. crude has shed about $35 a barrel in three months, and traders are hesitant to make bets, citing an overwhelming amount of uncertainty.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You...

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • The 22% return delivered to MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

    Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in...