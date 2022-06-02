Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Contract Manufacturer Benchmarking Report 2022: Primary Section Takeaways, Most Important CMO Attributes, CMO Attributes Gaining Traction
Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (7th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking (6th Edition) report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind: to help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and to help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the publisher presents data on 346 service encounters from 124 respondents who have been involved in outsourced small molecule API projects in the past 18 months.
What You Will Learn:
Drug developers:
Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for small molecule API manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience
Contract Manufacturers:
Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing and related services
Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced small molecule API manufacturing
Major Topics:
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
CMO Selection Drivers
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
CMO Performance and Loyalty
Small Molecule API CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
Primary Section Takeaways
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Outsourcing Models
CMO Selection Drivers
Primary Section Takeaways
Most Important CMO Attributes
CMO Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
Primary Section Takeaways
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders - Unprompted
CMO Leaders - Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Preference Among Users
CMO Cost Perceptions
Summary Table
CMO Performance and Loyalty
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Performance Calculations
Performance Across Service Providers
Delivery Factors
Organization Factors
Capabilities
Staff Characteristics
Service Capabilities
CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
CMO Performance: Organization Factors
CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings
CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics
CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
CMO Loyalty
CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
The Small Molecule API CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
Brand Snapshot
Harvey Balls
Study Data
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Models
Use of Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Large Molecule Product Offering
Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
CMO Selection Attributes
CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Leaders - Unprompted
Other Responses (1%)
CMO Familiarity
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders - Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Cost Perceptions
CMO Drill-downs
AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Alcami
Almac
Altasciences
AMRI
Ardena
Bachem
Cambrex
Corden Pharma
Evonik
Evotec, including Aptuit
Fareva
GSK Contract Manufacturing
GVK Bio
Hetero
Lonza
Millipore Sigma
Olon SpA
Orion
Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pfizer CentreOne
Piramal Pharma Solutions, including
Ash Stevens
Quotient Sciences
Recipharm
Sanofi Active Ingredients
Siegfried
STA Pharmaceutical Co., a Wuxi AppTec
Company
Syngene International
Wockhardt
CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
Demographics
Company Type
Headquarters Location
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Small Molecule Drug Substance Outsourcing.
Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing Involvement
Years of Industry Experience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfq0pr
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900