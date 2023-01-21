Global Small Pharma Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Market Report 2022: Service Provider Selection Process, Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions, Study Data, & Demographics
Understand the small and emerging biopharma landscape. Are the needs, perceptions, and interactions of this segment different compared to the wider audience of Phase II/III clinical development outsourcers? In a word, yes.
The goal, therefore, of this small and emerging biopharma report is two-fold. First, this research will help small and emerging biopharma companies make more informed CRO selection decisions. Second, these findings will help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies to better accommodate small and emerging biopharma companies.
As these companies continue to increase their role in drug development and innovation, the publisher knows the importance of keeping a pulse on this subset.
Our goal remains the same - provide quality market research to ensure both sponsors and providers can glean what they need to make the best decisions possible for their clinical development programs and service offerings.
What you will learn:
Small & Emerging Sponsors:
Learn how your peers at small and emerging sponsor companies select their CROs, including key CRO attributes they evaluate, prevalence of PPAs, and the use of outside consultants for CRO selection advice
Discover how others at small sponsors evaluate CROs in terms of their personal preference and cost perceptions. Read their rationale for assigning CRO satisfaction scores to further understand how they assess their experiences with service providers
Service Providers:
Refine your marketing efforts by focusing on what customers say makes an organization stand out to small and emerging biopharma companies
Uncover the factors influencing small and emerging sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are increasing in importance for future outsourcing
Major Topics:
Service Provider Selection Process
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
Study Data
Demographics
Key Topics Covered:
Copyright and Usage Guidelines
How to Use this Report
Small & Emerging Biopharma Segment
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Participant Criteria
Major Sections
Service Provider Selection Process
Primary Section Takeaways
Preferred Provider Agreements
Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
Use of Outside Consultants
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
Primary Section Takeaways
Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use
Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Preference among Users
Cost Perceptions
Cost Experience among Users
Summary Table
CRO Loyalty
Overall Satisfaction
Likelihood to Use Again
Likelihood to Recommend
Study Data
Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted
Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted
Service Provider Familiarity
Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers
Service Provider Usage
Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Differentiation
Service Provider Cost Perceptions
Use of Preferred Providers
Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
Use of Outside Consultants
Demographics
Company Type
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
Involvement in Clinical Development
Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
Years of Industry Experience
About the Publisher
