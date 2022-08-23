Global Smart Airports Market Analysis Report 2022-2025 - Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies Lends Traction to Market Growth
Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2025
The global market for Smart Airports estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% over the analysis period.
A smart airport is an airport, which can completely exploit capabilities of mature as well as emerging technologies that are built to create a digital grid. The concept revolves around the use of a converged, carrier-grade IP (internet protocol) network with high-speed broadband capabilities that connects various components of the ecosystem, namely airlines, airports, airport city, security agencies, logistics and others.
United States represents the largest regional market for Smart Airports, accounting for an estimated 23.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.
Smart airport development mandates integration of complex technologies, infrastructure, processes, people and businesses, which is anticipated to drive significant growth in the global market for smart airport technologies. Future airports will leverage the capabilities of novel technologies, such as behavioral analytics, gamification, mobile apps, processors and sensors. The smart airport technology is likely to eliminate the need for check-in or security. Genia Photonics for instance developed a laser scanner that can scan through organic materials and clothes for detecting explosives and drugs.
Further, passengers will be given clearance based on their biometrical and biological data. Future airports will leverage the capabilities of novel technologies, such as behavioral analytics, gamification, mobile apps, processors and sensors. Europe and North America represent the leading regional markets.
European market for smart airports is expected to record growth driven by the anticipated rise in passengers flying on domestic and international routes, which will encourage adoption of improved technologies in the region`s airports. Growth in the US is fostered by the increasing focus on modernization initiatives of airports in these nations.
Expanding passenger volumes is a major driving factor for smart airports market in developing nations. Increased aviation activity in these markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of strong economic development, has been generating strong demand.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Airports Elevate Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions
Smart Airports: Passport to Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless and Stress-free Smart Journeys
Airports Witness Digital Transformation
Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized
Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports
Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions
Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports
Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport Profitability
Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers
Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future
Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases
Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure Models
The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past
The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the Recent Past
Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports
Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected Airports: The Future Smart Airports
Smart Airports Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Health of Global Economy
Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry
Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift
Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs
Disruption of Conventional Models
Passenger Security and Safety
Passenger Experience
Penetration of Advanced Technologies
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Opportunities for Smart Airport Solutions
Competition
Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart Airports
Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important
Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments
Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments
Global Airport Investments in Smart Technologies
Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions
Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Airports
The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies
Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology
All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience
Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption
Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler
Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination
Digital Passengers Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports
Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information
Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the Digital Passenger
Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth
Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value
Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Prospects
Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT
IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications
IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de Chile Airport
Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration
Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times
Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues
Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports
Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market
Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates
IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking
Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation
Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print Technology Gain Traction
3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use for Traveler Verification
Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent Airports
Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing Congestion at Airports
Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border Controls and e-Gates
Global Biometric Automated Passport Control (APC) Kiosks Market
Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market
Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of Smart Airport Security Technologies
Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security Market
Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle
Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without Compromising Security Protocols
Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates
Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airports
Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers
Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue Generation Opportunities for Operators
Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies Lends Traction to Market Growth
Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports Implementation
Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart Networks Favors Market Demand
Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
Business Intelligence Analysis at Airports
BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from Information
Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision Making at Airports
Trends & Technologies Impacting Smart Airports Market
Automation, AI, and Data Management Set to be Game-Changing Technologies for Airports of the Future
Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of Airports into Smart Airports
Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport Technologies
Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services
Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports
Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto Smart Airports
Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology Adoption at Airports
Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth
Innovations & Advancements
Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service Providers
Smart Trolley at Airports
Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience
Top Airports that are Using Beacon Technology
Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and Airports
Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems
Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos
Major Smart Technologies and Solutions of OAMC
Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports
Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies
SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security
Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions
Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports
