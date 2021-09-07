U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

Global Smart Badge Market to Reach $40.81 billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in efficiency offered by smart badge and robust security drive the growth of the global smart badge market. Based on offering, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across North America region accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

Portland,OR, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart badge market generated $17.51 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.81 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, value chain, and regional scenario.

Rise in efficiency offered by smart badge and robust security drive the growth of the global smart badge market. However, high costs of incorporating chip cards hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high demand from the Asia-Pacific region and innovation of cloud-based system present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 290+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13466

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The covid-19 outbreak negatively impacted the smart badges industry. The prolonged lockdowns have impacted the manufacturing units and led to supply chain disruptions.

  • The covid-19 outbreak impacted electronic sector. The production facilities suspended their operations and businesses witnessed revenue loss, which, in turn, impacted the industry.

  • Nevertheless, the regulations are getting eased off in most of the countries and the industries are getting revitalized. With this, the smart badge market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global smart badge market based on offering, communication, type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global smart badges market. Furthermore, the software segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13466

Based on communication, the contactless segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing around half of the global smart badges market. The segment is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the study period.

The global smart badges market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, ALMEA, and North America. The North America region held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Badge Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13466?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global smart badge market analyzed in the report include Identiv, Inc., Thales Group, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd., Watchdata Co., Ltd., Assa Abloy, CardLogix Corporation, Dorma+ Kaba Holdings AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


