Global Smart Bathroom Market Report 2022-2027 - Focus on Touchless Faucets, Smart Toilets, Touchless Soap Dispenser, Touchless Cisterns, Hand Dryers, & Smart Windows

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smart Bathroom Market

Global Smart Bathroom Market
Global Smart Bathroom Market

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$2.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.51% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sector. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A smart bathroom refers to an automated plumbing and sanitary system which can be controlled through smartphones and other smart devices.

It consists of numerous eco-friendly solutions and advanced technological hardware such as touchless faucets, sensor-enabled soap dispensers, and automatic cistern systems and hand dryers. It also offers centralized control of functions such as lighting, air conditioning and heating, automated doors, digital faucets, soaking tubs, and automatic toilets.

A smart bathroom provides advantages like convenience, control, cost savings, and increased energy efficiency. Furthermore, it aids in creating a flexible environment for aging and disabled users.

The concept of a bathroom has revolutionized drastically and transcended beyond functionality and convenience in recent years. As a result, consumers around the world now perceive these spaces as a decompressing zone and are investing in smart bathrooms. This is further supported by inflating income levels, the mounting number of nuclear families and rising environmental awareness.

Moreover, with the rising adoption of IoT to integrate home appliances and devices, and emerging need to transform conventional homes to smart homes, an increase in the demand for smart bathrooms has been experienced.

Additionally, on account of the growing awareness about health, hygiene and energy conservation among consumers, the demand for these bathroom systems is increasing across the globe. The manufacturers are also introducing products with unique functionalities, such as Kohler's Numi 2.0 toilet which is integrated with Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global smart bathroom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global smart bathroom industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart bathroom industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart bathroom industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart bathroom industry?

  • What is the structure of the global smart bathroom industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global smart bathroom industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global smart bathroom industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

  • Duravit

  • Jaquar

  • Kohler

  • LIXIL Group

  • TOTO

  • American Standard Brands

  • Bradley Corporation

  • Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

  • Cleveland Faucet Group

  • Delta Faucet Company

  • Grohe

  • Jacuzzi

  • Novellini

  • Pfister

  • Roca Sanitario

  • S.A.

  • Sloan Valve

Key Market Segmentation:


Breakup by

Product:

  • Touchless Faucets

  • Smart Toilets

  • Touchless Soap Dispenser

  • Touchless Cisterns

  • Hand Dryers

  • Smart Windows

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Offline

  • Online

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Non-Residential

  • Residential

Breakup by Region:

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • North America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfluf7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


