Global Smart Bed Market to reach US$ 6.73 Billion by 2033; Hospitals to comprise 32% of Total Usage: Future Market Insights, Inc. Reports

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Smart Bed space in North America is predicted to remain a key player, taking 23% of the entire sector by 2023. In contrast, Asia Pacific will experience the highest growth rate over this period with a CAGR of 6.8%. This means that despite its current status as market leader, North America has even more potential for expansion and should be closely watched going forward.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart bed market size is expected to be valued at US$ 3.42 Billion in 2023. With the rise in the purchase of luxury and comfortable products, due to increasing disposable income, coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of smart beds, the overall demand for smart beds is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2023 and 2033, totalling around US$ 6.73 Billion by 2033. 

The increasing utilization of smart beds in the healthcare industry, due to the increasing automation and improving patient room technology is one of the major factors that is expected to boost the growth of the smart bed market during the forecast period.

In addition, rising investments in the healthcare sector by governing agencies of different countries, coupled with the growing geriatric population, have positively influenced the installation of smart beds across the globe. These beds provide a wide range of benefits, including smart fabric technology, automatic mattress firmness adjustments, anti-snoring features, adjustable bases, and smart-home connectivity, which is further anticipated to fuel overall sales.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5021

There are a huge number of fresh entrants who are laser-focused on meeting the changing consumer demands globally, and these companies have penetrated the online channels to gain an edge over the competitors in the market. The fast-paced competition has created ample options for the consumers to select their products, which have shifted the product purchase behaviour.

Furthermore, the prominent manufacturers' product innovations have helped the market meet the demand from the hospitality sector. Stryker Corporation, in October 2020, launched a smart bed named 'ProCuity' that comes with smart embedded features and sensors, including Stryker's Secure Connect Technology for smart patient monitoring and to connect to nurse call systems wirelessly.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global smart bed market was valued at US$ 3.2 Billion by 2022-end

  • From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7%

  • By application, the hospital segment of the market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 32%

  • By distribution channel, the offline segment dominates the market with a share of 30%

  • From 2023 to 2033, Smart Bed sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 0%.

  • By 2033, the market value of Smart Bed is expected to reach US$ 73 Billion

“The demand for smart home devices and gadgets is soaring and the escalating consumer interest towards such smart home gadgets is uplifting the consumption of such products across households,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-bed-market

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Smart Bed Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

  • In September 2021, Baxter International Inc., an American multinational health care company, acquired Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for a $10.5 billion total equity value. This acquisition by Baxter adds smart hospital beds to its existing product portfolio of patient monitoring and diagnostic products. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a medical device provider based in the USA.

  • In August 2020, Sleep Number made advancements to its 360 Smart Bed with SleepIQ technology. The beds are designed to conform more closely to the body for superior support and spinal alignment, increased pressure relief, and reduced motion transfer.

  • ReST and Purple Innovation, the innovators behind the renowned Purple Grid, partnered in July 2020. The ReST smart bed incorporates both smart technology and comfort technologies to create a different kind of sleep.

Know More About What the Smart Bed Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Smart Bed Market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the smart bed market, the market is segmented on the basis of application, and distribution channels across five major regions.

Request a Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5021

Key Segments Covered in the Smart Bed Industry Analysis

Smart Bed Market by Application:

  • Residential

  • Hospital

  • Hospitality

  • Others

Smart Bed Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online

  • Others

Smart Bed Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5021

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018-2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023-2033

TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Debt Collection Software Market Size - The debt collection software market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032). The debt collection software market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2032.

DC and PKI Market Share - The DC and PKI market is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032. This market is predicted to reach up to a valuation of US$ 46.1 Billion in 2032 rising up from US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021.

Document Capture Software Market Trends - Demand for document capture software is anticipated to reach US$ 7.6 Billion in 2022, against US$ 6.9 Billion in 2021. According to the latest report by FMI, the global document capture software is expected to garner US$ 17.1 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2032.

Automation Testing Market Outlook - The global automation testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.3% by garnering a market value of US$ 93.6 Billion by the end of 2032.

Email Marketing Market Growth - The global email marketing market is expected to register a staggering double-digit CAGR of 17% by garnering a market value of US$ 59.8 Billion by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


