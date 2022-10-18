U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,717.53
    +39.58 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,540.28
    +354.46 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,784.06
    +108.26 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.44
    +27.69 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.80
    -2.66 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    -6.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9848
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9860
    -0.0290 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1510
    +0.1950 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,444.62
    -50.52 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.62
    -4.09 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.95
    +36.71 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Global Smart Bedding Market Report 2022: Rising Innovation is Fueling Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Bedding Market By Product Type (Smart Mattress, Smart Pillow, Others includes Smart Duvet, Smart Mattress Pad, etc.), By Application (Residential, Hospital, Hospitality), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global smart bedding market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period, 2022E-2027F, with an impressive CAGR of 8.58% on account of increasing population, economic development, and consumer purchasing power. A smart bedding is a combination of various products that influence the comfort of its users with the addition of a device that supports its use for a better sleep cycle.

A significant percentage of growth from North American and European consumers is due to the growing relevance of sleeping aid products in response to changing lifestyles, customer preferences for smart accessories, rising urbanization, and growing health issues. Moreover, according to a Daily Dozers survey, people in Mexico, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, South Korea, Qatar, Hong Kong, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait sleep for no longer than seven hours per night. Sleep deprivation affects memory loss, obesity, lowered immunity, melancholy, chronic sickness, and hormone imbalance.

The products like the smart pillow and smart mattress help track the movements as an individual sleeps and provides regular information on the sleep quality and how long an individual slept for. In addition, they and other smart bedding products like smart duvets and smart mattress pads offer cooling technology, ergonomic assistance, and guided meditation. These features are anticipated to boost the demand for the device over the coming years.

Rising Internet Penetration to Boost the Market Growth

Due to the increasing reliance on the internet owing to the rising use of the Internet of Things (IoT), the focus of companies has shifted towards making all gadgets smarter nowadays, which entails providing them with the ability to communicate, which is frequently accomplished by utilizing Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. For instance, the Sleep Number IT Bed features sensors embedded into the mattress that can detect pressure changes "hundreds of times per second"; and this technology is known as SleepIQ. The actual data is transferred through Bluetooth to an iOS or Android-powered smartphone or tablet. Additionally, the SleepIQ API enables the data injection from other intelligent devices so that the bed may recommend improved sleeping practices.

Increasing Preferences for Smart Home Appliances is Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers' preference for smart technology-based products within day-to-day livelihood has grown in popularity over time. With the continuous upgradation in the household-driven product's technology, the acceptability of smart beddings is increasing among the primary target audience, such as married couples, the working population, bachelors, and single families. Smart Bedding sales are also likely to be boosted by the widespread availability of various features such as sleep tracking, automatic mattress firmness adjustment, climate control (heating/cooling), smart fabric technology, adjustable bed bases, anti-snoring features, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home connectivity. This factor is expected to drive the demand for the global smart bedding market during the forecast period.

Rising Innovation is Fueling the Market Growth

With the rising innovation in the offered category of smart bedding, new companies tend to focus on launching technologies entirely new to the market. For instance, Huawei introduced the Smart Choice MOK PLANET Smart Latex Pillow in 2020. The pillow can begin monitoring statistics like heart and respiration rates when the user lies down. Moreover, in 2020 the market witnessed the formal debut of MAETEL's pillow product on Kickstarter. After four years of research and development, MATTEL unveiled ZEREMA its pillow brand with the combination of cutting-edge features such as auto-height adjustment and smart pillows that reduce snoring. The company is focusing more on the next-generation smart bedding products that attract consumers.

Report Scope

Smart Bedding Market, By Product Type:

  • Smart Mattress

  • Smart Pillow

  • Others

Smart Bedding Market, By Application:

  • Residential

  • Hospital

  • Hospitality

Smart Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Specialty Store

  • Supermarket & Hypermarket

  • Online

  • Others

Smart Bedding Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Belgium

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • New Zealand

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Colombia

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Bedding Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Smart Bedding Market Outlook

7. North America Smart Bedding Market Outlook

8. Europe Smart Bedding Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Smart Bedding Market Outlook

10. South America Smart Bedding Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Smart Bedding Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Eight Sleep Inc.

  • Tempur Sealy International Inc.

  • Sleep Number Corporation

  • Emma Sleep GmbH

  • Variowell Development GmbH

  • Naturaliterie

  • iOBED Inc.

  • Responsive Surface Technology LLC

  • GioClavis Co. Ltd.

  • minds Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umcv7o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-bedding-market-report-2022-rising-innovation-is-fueling-growth-301652183.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • Saudi Arabia Plans Debt Sale, $15.5 Billion Bond Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is selling bonds and Islamic securities, while offering to buy back some of its existing debt.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe world’s biggest oil exporter pla

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandAbout 98% of S&P 500 Stocks Rise as US Yields Sink: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for On

  • J&J results beat estimates on cancer drug strength

    The U.S. health conglomerate, which also sells medical devices and consumer health products such as Band Aid bandages and painkiller Tylenol, tightened its full-year adjusted profit forecast range. J&J has raised prices at its consumer health unit, which it expects to spin off in mid-to-late 2023, in response to surging inflation. On Tuesday, the company signaled that supply-chain pressures that pushed up costs at the unit were expected to ease next year.

  • Exclusive-Toshiba's preferred bidder offers price short of key 6,000 yen a share -sources

    The preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp has offered to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of 6,000 yen a share, two sources said, indicating the premium for the Japanese conglomerate may not be as rich as investors had hoped. A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said.

  • Oil Prices Little Changed After Day of Volatile Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices were barely changed after struggling to find direction all day as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze

  • Netflix Earnings Preview: Ad Service Launch In Focus As Subscriber Growth Stalls

    Netflix, now second to Disney in the global streaming market, will launch an ad-supported service next month that could boost its flat-lining subscriber growth.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Polygon, Solana lead gainers among the top 10 tokens

    Bitcoin and Ether rose as all top 10 tokens by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, gained in Tuesday morning trading in Asia. Polygon led the list. Solana followed on news a leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace will suspend transaction fees. See related article: Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative Fast […]

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 17th

    TTE, EQNR and MTG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 17, 2022.

  • 3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

    Take advantage of these top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Albertsons stock gains after profit, sales rise above expectations

    Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the grocery chain, which has agreed to be acquired by Kroger Co. , reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, even as gross margin decreased. Net income for the quarter to Sept. 10 rose to $342.7 million, or 59 cents a share, from $295.2 million, or 52 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the FactSet cons

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Bank of America Posts an Earnings Beat. It Can Thank Rising Rates.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

    Here is how Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Conagra Brands (CAG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Is Oceaneering International (OII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Bitcoin Association Asks Exchanges to Block 'Empty Block' Bitcoin SV Miner

    The association supports the development of BSV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash, a Bitcoin fork.

  • Doug Kass: Here's Why I Remain Optimistic on Bonds and Stocks

    The historic drop in stock prices has provided an opportunity to buy great companies at good prices and not-yet-great companies at great prices.

  • Bank of England Pushes On With Plan to Start Selling Bonds

    The British central bank is preparing to unwind some pandemic-era stimulus and become the first major central bank to actively reduce bondholdings.

  • Small Deposits: Citizens hiring 200 wealth advisors; ex-Philadelphia treasurer pleads guilty

    Citizens Financial Group plans to expand wealth management operations; M&T has a new local business banking leader; and other recent banking news.

  • Biotech Investors Need Patience (And a Strong Stomach)

    The sector has been tricky for investors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is an example, getting a downgrade to In Line from Outperform from Evercore ISI.