U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.04
    +38.36 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,652.47
    +161.78 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,421.91
    +186.07 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.64
    +41.15 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.55
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4550
    -0.3550 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,607.38
    +668.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.97
    +22.59 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Global Smart Bedding Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Bedding Market 2016-2020 & 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global smart bedding market is expected to show robust growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026 on the account of rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from sleep disorders.

Rising instances of sleep apnea, and other related disorders are also driving the growth of the global smart bedding market in the upcoming five years. Smart mattresses as a type of smart bedding product are well equipped with technologies that track the sleeping patterns of the user and sends the information in a form of analyzed report to the concerned experts.

Rapidly increasing consumer awareness about the sleeping disorders and problems hence experienced is also substantiating the growth of the global smart bedding market in the next five years. Moreover, surging demands from the athletes for their comfort and to monitor proper sleeping patters, the market is bound to experience a robust growth in the forecast period, until 2026.

Additionally, increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility to the disturbed sleeping pattern is driving the growth of the global smart bedding market in the future five years. Furthermore, increased penetration of Internet of Things is further propelling the growth of the global smart bedding market.

A smart bedding is a technologically advanced bedding installed with sensors and technologies, which gives information about how well an individual is sleeping, and the smart technology in the bed helps a person to improve the sleep. The commodities include mattresses, bed sheets, pillows, etc. Some smart beds are also available with in-built installed features such as TV and alarm. There are smart bed sheets available that adjust according to the weather changes in the night.

The global smart bedding market is segmented by product type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into mattress, pillow, bedsheets, and others.

Mattresses are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market in the upcoming five years on the account of advantages and advancements in the smart mattresses. Increased research and technological development are boosting the growth of the global smart bedding market in the next five years. Moreover, connected smart home devices is also enhancing global smart bedding market's growth in the future five years.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through smart bedding. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Holding the major shares of the global smart bedding market are

  • Paramount Bed Company, Ltd.

  • ReST

  • Sleep Number Corporation

  • Ascion, LLC.

  • Hi-Interiors srl

  • Ultimate Smart Bed

  • Stryker Corporation

  • The BodiTrak

  • Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

  • Invacare Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Smart Bedding Market, By Product Type

  • Mattress

  • Pillow

  • Bedsheets

  • Others

Smart Bedding Market, By Application

  • Residential

  • Hospital

  • Hospitality

Smart Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Specialty Store

  • Supermarket & Hypermarket

  • Online

  • Others

Smart Bedding Market, By Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Kuwait

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwa5mh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-bedding-markets-analysis--forecasts-2016-2020--2021-2026-301410951.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Are you making your bed the right way?

    Making the bed isn’t just about tucking in the sheets. You need a mattress protector, duvet cover, top sheet and pillow protectors for an ideal bed.

  • The Best Places To Buy Chic & Affordable Bedding, No Matter Your Aesthetic

    Make your bedroom the oasis you deserve.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    MGM Resorts reports third-quarter earnings next weeks as folks return to casinos amid looser Covid restrictions. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Evergrande's crisis puts Hong Kong-China debt restructuring accord to the test before ink runs dry on pilot agreement

    A cross-border arrangement between Hong Kong and Beijing over corporate restructurings could soon face its first real test as China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, teeters back and forth on the brink of default. The May 14 agreement was designed to facilitate and better protect offshore debt holders in the enforcement of asset claims during a cross-border winding up and provide greater assurance to foreign investors who have added hundreds of billions of dollars i

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Asks for a Pay Cut, Pledges Culture Changes at Gaming Company

    In a letter to employees, CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to increase the number of women and non-binary people in Activision Blizzard's workforce.

  • McDonald’s is making a big bet on delivery

    The number of McDonald's restaurants that offer delivery have grown 10 fold to 32,000 in five years.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Earnings Missed the Mark. The Stock Is Falling.

    U.S.-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell were falling more than 5% Thursday after the oil major missed third-quarter profit forecasts, citing damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. The U.K.-listed company, which is under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point to break itself up, had flagged earlier this month it would take a $400 million hit to earnings because of the prolonged outage. Shell also set itself tougher emissions targets.

  • ECB’s Lagarde pushes back against rising interest rate-hike expectations, but markets don’t listen

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attempts to tamp down market expectations for interest rate increases by the end of next year, saying such a move isn't in line with the bank's forward guidance.

  • Visa Stock Plunges 7% on Report of Antitrust Probe

    The Justice Department is looking at whether the financial incentives that Visa gave fintech companies dissuaded them from using rival networks and technologies, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • T Rowe Price to expand into alternative investments with $4.2 billion Oak Hill deal

    Shares of T Rowe were up as much as 6% at $216, their highest in over a month. Generally, the steady stream of consolidation in the asset management space is expected to continue, according to a report from accounting and consulting firm PwC. "OHA meets the high bar we have set for inorganic opportunities, and their proven private credit expertise will help us meet our clients' demand for alternative credit," T Rowe Chief Executive Officer Bill Stromberg said.

  • TotalEnergies says high gas prices could last into spring as profits surge

    PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies said high gas prices in Europe and Asia could last into spring as the French energy group reported a sharp rise in third quarter earnings on Thursday on surging power prices. CEO Patrick Pouyanne told reporters that low supplies and sustained strong demand would likely keep gas prices high in Europe and Asia until next spring, though they should start to ease off after the winter. The group, which is aggressively expanding into electricity and renewable energy, estimated its production of gas and crude oil would reach their highest levels since the second quarter of 2020.

  • Innovative Financial Options for Impact Investment Funds Targeting Community Challenges

    by Rick Davis of LOHAS Capital

  • Robinhood’s Crypto Boom Collapses With Rivals Crowding Into the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The difference in Robinhood Markets Inc.’s crypto trading revenue between the second and third quarters is staggering. Crypto revenue totaled $233 million in the second quarter and $51 million in the third.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming El

  • Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

    U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275

  • U.S. Merchandise-Trade Gap Widens to Record as Exports Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened to a fresh record in September as exports retreated for the first time in seven months.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe gap increased to $96.3 billion last month from a revised $88.2 billion in August, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate

  • Citigroup CEO: Digital currencies deliver 'very tangible benefits'

    Citigroup (C) CEO Jane Fraser struck an optimistic tone about digital assets in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance. She emphasized the "tangible benefits" of digital assets, like speedy transactions and transparent accounting,

  • Germany Based Evotec Sets Terms For $576M US IPO

    German biotech Evotec SE (OTC: EVTCY) plans to raise $576 million by offering 22 million ADSs at $26.16. At the proposed price, Evotec would command a market value of $9.2 billion. See the SEC offer prospectus here. The Company plans to list on the NASDAQ under the symbol EVO. Evotec plans to use $100 million from the IPO proceeds to expand a biologics manufacturing facility in Redmond, Washington, $175 million for building additional capacity in France, $115 million for solo R&D, $80 million fo