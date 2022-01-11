U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Global Smart Card in Healthcare Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Component and Region

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Card in Healthcare Market By Product, By Component, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global smart card in healthcare market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart cards in healthcare offer more privacy and security for managing personal data like personal health data and identity. In addition, this smart card validates a patient's identity at the time of medical care and helps in health system management.

The increasing adoption of smart cards in managing patient data with patient management is expected to boost the growth of smart cards in healthcare market. In addition, the surging usage of these smart cards decrease the chances of medical errors and reduce healthcare costs, which are estimated to surge the adoption of smart cards in the healthcare sector. Along with that, these smart cards have an embedded electronic chip with an integrated circuit, which decreases incidence regarding medical identities like fraud and theft. Due to these aspects, the smart card in healthcare market will witness a surge in demand. Growing demand for improved patient care with a low risk of fraud is expected to further augment the growth of the market.

The increasing cases of misuse of medical benefits and other frauds in the healthcare sector have significantly augmented in the past few years. Several national governments are inclining towards smart cards for obtaining medical records of people in the country. In addition, smart health cards are generally issued by healthcare insurance organizations for improved regulation of claims & other medical practices.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various segments of the business domain. The imposition of various restrictions across various nations like the travel ban, lockdowns, temporary ban on manufacturing units has negatively impacted many industrial verticals. In addition, the supply chain disruption and low demand for a wide range of products and services are among the key impacts of the pandemic. Smart health card companies have also faced a decline in sales due to the pandemic.

The adoption of smart health cards has witnessed a decline due to the frequent lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. In addition, the instability caused by the pandemic in the insurance and healthcare sector is negatively impacting the smart card in healthcare market. The less demand for these smart cards during the pandemic is expected to result in a slowdown of the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing government initiatives

There are increasing government initiatives across various regions to push the implementation of smart cards in the healthcare sector to improve the functioning of the healthcare system. There are many organizations, which are also taking initiatives to promote the adoption of smart health cards among people. This is expected to augment the demand for smart cards in healthcare sector.

Growing digitalization in the healthcare industry

As everything is getting online and digitalization is at its high pace, healthcare companies are also getting updated with the trend and are introducing numerous products like smart health cards. In addition, the adoption of smart cards is increasing in order to manage patient data with patient management tools, which is anticipated to surge the demand for smart cards in healthcare market.

Market Restraining Factor:

Fair chances of data breaches

There are more chances of security and data breaches of these smart health cards. Though, several key players are highly investing in making these cards smarter and safer than before to provide assurance to the customers about the safety of their data. But, until the security system of smart health cards gets more advanced, people may restrict themselves from getting the smart health card to avoid any security and data breaches.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Contactless Smart Cards, Contact-based Smart Cards, Hybrid Smart Cards and Dual-interface Smart Cards. The hybrid smart cards segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. It is because these cards include more than one card technology. For example, these cards may consist of an embedded microprocessor smart card together with a contactless RFID proximity chip. In addition, dual interface smart cards utilize a single chip technology to connect through contact-based & contactless interfaces.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Microcontroller Based Smart Cards and Memory-card Based Smart Cards. The microcontroller-based smart cards segment acquired the highest share in the market in 2020. These cards are compact and have massive memory, which is expected to augment the growth of the segment over the forecast period. This segment is also projected to garner the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption in the healthcare sector.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is estimated to procure the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to aspects like the technologically improved healthcare system and supportive government initiatives, which are anticipated to surge the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cardinal Matrix - Smart Card in Healthcare Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; American Express Company and Texas Instruments, Inc. are the forerunners in the Smart Card in Healthcare Market. Companies such as IDEMIA SAS, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Thales Group S.A., Atos Group, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, American Express Company, VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (Francisco Partners), IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.) and CardLogix Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 COVID-19 Impact
2.1.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019, Jun - 2021, Aug) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Smart Card in Healthcare Market by Product
4.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards Market by Region
4.2 Global Contact-based Smart Cards Market by Region
4.3 Global Hybrid Smart Cards Market by Region
4.4 Global Dual-interface Smart Cards Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Smart Card in Healthcare Market by Component
5.1 Global Microcontroller Based Smart Cards Market by Region
5.2 Global Memory-card Based Smart Cards Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Smart Card in Healthcare Market by Region

Chapter 7. Europe Smart Card in Healthcare Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Infineon Technologies AG
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expense
8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.1.6 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Texas Instruments, Inc.
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2.4 Research & Development Expense
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Analysis
8.3.3 Regional Analysis
8.3.4 Research & Development Expense
8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.3.6 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Thales Group S.A.
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Financial Analysis
8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.4.4 Research and Development Expense
8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.5 Atos Group
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Financial Analysis
8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.5.4 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Financial Analysis
8.6.3 Segmental Analysis
8.6.4 Research & Development Expense
8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.7 American Express Company
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Financial Analysis
8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:
8.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.8 VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (Francisco Partners)
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.9 IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.9.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.9.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.10. CardLogix Corporation
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfqh8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-card-in-healthcare-market-2021-to-2027---by-product-component-and-region-301458289.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

