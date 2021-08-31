U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,263.75
    +111.12 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global Smart Cities Engineering and Construction Services Market Report 2021: Market is Forecasted to Reach $453.07 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Digitization in Public Safety and Transportation

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Cities Engineering and Construction (E&C) Services Market, By Project (Buildings, Others), By Application (IoT, Housing, Others), By City Topography (Developed, Emerging), By Service Type, By Solution, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global smart cities engineering and construction (E&C) services market held a market value of USD 106.64 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 453.07 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the projected period.

Smart cities engineering and construction (E&C) services are used for the development and building of smart cities. The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of connected and smart technologies in smart cities, favorable government initiatives promoting smart cities, and increasing digitization in public safety and transportation.

However, security concerns associated with smart cities are expected to negatively hamper market growth. Furthermore, high costs associated with these services are also anticipated to hamper market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing digitization in public safety and transportation

The increasing use of digitization tools in transportation, as well as public safety services, is estimated to boost the market growth. Smart sensors are used for improving the traffic flow as well as to improve transport efficiency. By using smart cities' E&C services, there can be improved efficiency as well as sustainable gains from digital innovations. These innovations can offer new ways for delivering public services and also optimize the use of idle or surplus resources.

Furthermore, the tourism sector in these cities can benefit from improved dissemination management, such as seamless transport. Also, smart grids can be connected to the transport system and home devices for managing energy supply and demand more efficiently. Therefore, increasing digitization in public safety and transportation is expected to boost market growth.

Rising number of government initiatives promoting smart cities

Various government initiatives along with public-private partnerships are boosting market growth. For instance, China has various smart city initiatives which are combining metering devices, embedded sensors, and other such monitoring technologies with artificial intelligence analysis and big data processing for assisting in managing the public spaces as well as the cities.

As of 2020, the country has about 800 smart cities pilot programs in planning or processes. This is about half of the total smart cities across the globe. Such initiatives are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Segments

The ICT consulting segment accounted for the largest share as well as is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18% owing to the rising demand for ICT consulting services in the smart cities market. Furthermore, the end-to-end services segment is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share.

The infrastructure segment accounted for the largest share owing to the rapidly growing construction industry globally. The software segment is estimated to foresee the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The urban development segment is expected to lead the market with over 44% of the share owing to the rising development of smart city projects in the urban areas. The buildings segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The smart grid segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for smart cities' E&C services for this application. The IoT segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period.

The developed economies segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the favorable government initiatives in these economies. The emerging economies segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 18%.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of more than 34% as well as is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to rising focus on the development of digital infrastructure and presence of fast-developing economies, such as India and China, where their governments are investing heavily to develop smart cities, which is also fuelling the engineering and construction (E&C) services.

The North American region accounted for the second-largest market share owing to the well-developed ICT infrastructure and the presence of prominent technology vendors. The presence of various international councils in the region is also anticipated to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The approximate market share of the top nine major players is near about 52%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

For instance, in March 2021, Aecom signed a USD 2 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center for delivering planning, design, and construction management services to the center.

Companies Mentioned

  • AECOM

  • Arup

  • Bleak & Veatch Singapore

  • Buro Happold

  • Daxue consulting - China

  • Gaia Smart Cities Solutions Pvt. Ltd

  • incheon smart city corporation - Korea

  • McKinsey

  • Meinhardt Group

  • Mott MacDonald

  • PWC

  • Surbana Jurong Private Limited - Singapore

  • Tata Consulting Engineers

  • TuV

  • WSP Global Inc

  • Accenture

  • IBM

  • Microsoft

  • Cisco

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csdh1v

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-cities-engineering-and-construction-services-market-report-2021-market-is-forecasted-to-reach-453-07-billion-by-2030---increasing-digitization-in-public-safety-and-transportation-301366267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Dips As Investors Mull Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook

    CrowdStrike stock fell as investors mulled its July quarter earnings beat, annual recurring revenue growth and guidance.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • 15 Best Real Estate Stocks for 2021

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best real estate stocks for 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Real Estate Stocks for 2021. The real estate sector lost a great deal in the face of pandemic-related restrictions in 2020. According to a report […]