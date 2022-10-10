Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.6% CAGR
The Smart Cities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 20.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 26.8% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$508 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 187 Featured)
ABB Ltd. Accenture Plc AppyWay AVEVA Group plc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Engie General Electric Hitachi, Ltd. Honeywell International, Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Itron, Inc. Johnson Controls International plc Kapsch TrafficCom AG Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L Microsoft Corporation Nokia Corporation Oracle Corporation Osram Gmbh Panasonic Corporation of North America SAP SE Schneider Electric SA Siemens AG Signify Netherlands B.V. Tata Consultancy Services Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Telensa Limited Thales Group TomTom N.V. Urbiotica Verizon Communications, Inc. Vodafone Group plc Worldsensing SL
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
Year 2021 in Retrospect and Near Term Outlook
?Stagflation?: The Newest Challenge in the Series of Setbacks
for the Global Market in 2022
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
COVID-19 Prompts Authorities to Re-Imagine Cities & Make them
Smarter to Resolve Urban Issues
Pandemic Highlights Benefits of Smart City Technologies
Cities Mobilize Collective Intelligence to Meet COVID-19
Challenges
Smart City Infrastructure Aids Countries in Maintaining
Provision of Essential Medical Services Amid the Pandemic
New Normal to Transform Diverse Aspects of Smart Cities
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Smart Cities - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Smart Cities: A Conceptual Overview
Application Markets
A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major End-Use
Industries
Smart Cities: Evolve as a Sustainable Way to Accommodate
World?s Growing Population
EXHIBIT 3: With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities
Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World
Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years
2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Cities
Depleting World Natural Resources Throws the Spotlight on Smart
Cities
EXHIBIT 4: Global Per Capita Availability of Water by
Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018
and 2025
EXHIBIT 5: With World Energy Demand Outstripping the Increase
in Coal Reserves, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Use of Energy by
Cities: Global Coal Reserves (in Billion Metric Tons) and
Electricity Consumption (in Billion kWh) for the Years 1998,
2008 and 2018
Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the
Creation of Planned Urban Spaces
Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities
EXHIBIT 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 7: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart
City Development
EXHIBIT 9: Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns
Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption
Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and
Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region
Investments Remain Strong in Smart Infrastructure Projects
Smart Energy Conservation & Management: The Hallmark of Smart
Cities
Regional Analysis
Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs
Absence of Uniform and Standard Technology
Lack of Clear Strategic Goals and KPIs
Security Concerns Limit Progress
Quick Review of Market Structure
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Technologies Create Perfect Ground for Transformation
of Smart Cities
Transformational Role of 5G Technology and Wi-Fi 6/6E in
Development of Smart Cities
5G Brings in Higher Scalability
EXHIBIT 10: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025
Digital Twins to Provide Meaningful Insights in Smart City
Projects
Cyber-Physical Systems & Robotic Process Automatization to Hold
Broader Uptake
Blockchain Technology to Gain Prominence in Resource Sharing
and Smart Logistics
Investment in Smart City Technology Startups a Prudent Decision
amid Pandemic
Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand
for Better Internet Infrastructure
Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto
Smart Cities
EXHIBIT 11: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010,
2020, 2030, 2040, 2050
Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives
Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities
V2X Communication Seeks Role in Smart City Infrastructure
C-V2X: The Upcoming Future-Ready V2X Standard
IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment
Epitomized by Smart Cities
IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings
Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service
Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality
Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities
Optimizes Urban Services
EXHIBIT 12: Developments in AI Paves the Way for Increase Use
of AI Intelligence in Smart Cities: World Market for AI-based
Hardware, Software and Services (In US$ Million) by
Technology for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Combining IoT and AI Unlocks Opportunities
Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics
Enhances Smart City Services
Intriguing Benefits of Edge Computing Encompasses all Aspects
of Smart Cities
EXHIBIT 13: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Million for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities
Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum
Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution
Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for
Smart Meters
Adoption of Smart Water Meters Spirals in Cities Worldwide
EXHIBIT 14: Surging Penetration of Smart Water Meters & Smart
Gas Solutions Helps in the Provision of Smart Utility Services
Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &
Communities: World Market for Smart Water Meters (In US$
000) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas
Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas
Utility Operations
IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities
Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low
Carbon Smart City Footprint
EXHIBIT 15: Growing Investments in Demand Response Enables
Closer Consumer Engagement in Competitive & Smart City Energy
Markets: Global Spending On Demand Response Management
Systems (DRMS) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and
2024
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in
Smart Cities
Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems
Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus
Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City
Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in
Smart Building Technologies
With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart
Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the
Spotlight
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam
EXHIBIT 16: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the
Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 17: Growing Investments in Home Automation Technologies
Provides a Fertile Ground for the Growth of IoT: Global Home
Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for
2018 and 2024
EXHIBIT 18: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment
Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of
Smart Homes: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market
by Technology for the 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 19: Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years
2020 and 2022
Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence
Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer &
Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets
Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities
EXHIBIT 20: Focus on Energy Efficient Smart Cities to Trigger
Growth in Smart Lighting Technologies: World Market for Smart
Lighting in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and
2024
Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities
Concept
EXHIBIT 21: Deemed as Vital for the Creation of Smart
Communities & Cities, the Need to Groom Smart People &
Citizens to Drive Robust Demand for Mobile Learning Products &
Services: World Market for Mobile Learning (In US$
Billion) for 2018, 2021 and 2024
Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 22: Robust Market for mHealth Solutions to Aid in the
Creation of Smart Cities: World Market for mHealth Solutions
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Gain Investments
EXHIBIT 23: Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future
of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities: Global
Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Pandemic Results in Increased Investments for Automotive V2X
Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand
EXHIBIT 24: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units)
for the Years 2019 and 2022E
Innovative Smart Cities Solutions and Systems Present
Considerable Growth Opportunity
A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space
A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Smart Cities Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Cities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Buildings & Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Buildings &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Governance & Education by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Governance &
Education by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Mobility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Smart Gas Solutions Market Poised for Growth
Rising Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Smart Water
Meters Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 25: Drinking Water Infrastructure Expenditure Needs in
the US through 2034 by Project Type
EXHIBIT 26: US Smart Water Solutions Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Spending by Segment for 2016, 2020, and 2024
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart
Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart
Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,
Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,
Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon,
Energy-Efficient Society
Market Analytics
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,
Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,
Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 27: Total Number of Smart City Projects in China: 2015
-2020
Market Analytics
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,
Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,
Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Smart Cities Deployment in Europe Continues to Gain Momentum
Smart Cities Become More Relevant Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Rising Deployment of Smart Water Meters Augurs Well for Smart
Cities Initiatives
Market Analytics
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,
Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,
Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,
Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,
Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,
Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,
Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,
Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,
Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart
Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart
Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart Buildings &
Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,
Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings &
Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,
Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Asian Economies Focus on Development of Smart Cities
Australia
India
India Reports Fast-Tracked Progress toward Completion of All
Smart City Projects by 2023
EXHIBIT 28: Number of Smart City Nominations Allocated Per
State (2019)
EXHIBIT 29: National Smart Cities Mission: Cost Structure
Singapore
South Korea
Market Analytics
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings &
Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,
Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Middle East: Huge Opportunity for Smart City Developments
Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering
Technologies
UAE Focuses on Developing Connected, Smart Cities
Latin American Smart Cities Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 30: Major Megacities in Latin America by Population
(in Million) by 2025
Market Analytics
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings &
Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,
Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart
Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 187
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001