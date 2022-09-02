U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Global Smart Cities Market report 2022: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2023, and 2025, and CAGR Projections to 2027 Featuring Accenture, Ericsson, Hitachi, Microsoft, Nokia and Schneider Electric

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities: Growing New IT Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides an overview of the global smart city market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology type, application and region. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major global smart city market players

Smart city technologies to help solve the challenges of global urbanization, urban migration trends, environmental degradation, climate change, aging populations and infrastructures to optimize resource utilization. The increasing population shift toward urbanization involves the demand and supply balance of connected transport facilities, employment, healthcare facilities, air quality, education and electricity.

Smart cities use automated, networked and intelligent technology systems that ensure the quality of life for all by providing smart homes, connected vehicles, smart healthcare, traffic management, energy efficient transportation and buildings. Smart cities help to fight against the significant issues of urbanization, such as air quality, mobility, energy, and safety and security.

The COVID-19 pandemic further enhanced the need for smart cities, as the pandemic has tested the health infrastructure and the social and economic conditions of cities across the globe. Smart cities helped to fight against the pandemic with real-time monitoring of COVID guidelines, lockdowns, proper vaccination drives and remote healthcare facilities. The importance of a smart city was highlighted in difficult times, as it relies on the concept of technology use for citizen well-being.

With accelerated urbanization, global cities have transformed into massive cosmopolitan regions with considerable cultural diversity. Smart cities guarantee a sustainable infrastructure without upsetting the ecological balance and provide improved residential and commercial centers that offer rational, advanced and more innovative lifestyles for the future.

A smart city collects data on a real-time basis with the help of sensors and cameras. Once the data are collected, they are studied and analyzed to acquire information regarding a city's various operations and services.

After data analysis, the outcome is communicated to the concerned person to assist in better and timely action. The last step in working the smart city is the action taken based on the real-time data received and analyzed. The final action is taken to improve the existing operation or as a precautionary measure to avoid potential damage or loss.

Report Includes

  • 41 data tables and 39 additional tables

  • An up-to-date overview of the global market for smart city technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023, and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for global smart cities market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

  • Evaluation and forecast the market size for smart cities, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis technology type, application area, and geographic region

  • Discussion of current market scenario for smart city technologies, industry value chain analysis, and the future direction of this market

  • Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for smart cities growing new IT markets over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)

  • Updated information on key mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, product innovations, and other major market expansion strategies adopted by key players in the global smart cities market

  • Insight into the ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on the smart cities growing new IT market

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture PLC, Ericsson, Hitachi, Microsoft Corp., Nokia and Schneider Electric

Executive Summary

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • What's New in this Update?

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Intended Audience

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

  • Custom Research

  • Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Technology Overview

  • Evolution of Smart City

  • Smart City Value Chain

  • Smart Device and Object Suppliers

  • Connectivity Providers

  • Digital Service

  • End-users

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Supplier Bargaining Power

  • Consumer Bargaining Power

  • Threat of New Entrants

  • Competitive Rivalry

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Smart City Ict Buyers and Influencers

  • Impact of Covid-19

  • Positive Impact

  • Market Drivers

  • Growing Urbanization and the Need for Sustainable Living Conditions

  • Government Initiatives

  • Increasing Global Green Building and Energy-Saving Initiatives

  • Market Restraints

  • Initial Setup and Operational Cost

  • Market Opportunity

  • Growing 5G Deployment

  • Emergence of Artificial Intelligence of Things, Cloud Computing and Edge Computing

  • Market Challenges

  • Security and Privacy Concerns

  • Large-Scale Implementation

  • Use Cases

  • Smart Meters

  • Smart Grids

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Hardware

  • Software and Solutions

  • Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Smart Governance

  • E-Governance

  • Waste Management

  • Smart Healthcare

  • Smart Education

  • Smart Energy and Utility

  • Energy Management

  • Water Management

  • Smart Infrastructure

  • Smart Lighting

  • City Surveillance

  • Smart Mobility

  • Smart Ticketing and Travel Assistance

  • Traffic Management

  • Passenger Information Systems

  • Connected Logistics

  • Smart Buildings

  • Building Infrastructure and Network Management

  • Safety and Security Management

  • Energy Management

  • Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Americas

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Rest of the Americas

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Singapore

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Market Opportunities

  • Market Rank Analysis

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Product Innovations

  • Expansion and Contract

  • Partnerships and Acquisitions

  • Collaborations, Agreements and Joint Ventures

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Accenture plc

  • At&T

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Ericsson

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Ibm Corp.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nokia

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Sap

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Other Smart City Companies

  • Abb Tropos

  • Arup

  • Atos Se

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Capgemini

  • Cityzenith

  • Esri

  • General Electric

  • Hewlett-Packard

  • Itron

  • Orange Group

  • Sensus

  • Telefonica

  • Toshiba

  • Trilliant

  • Urbiotica

  • Veolia

  • Verizon Communications

  • Vodafone

  • Institutions

  • C40 Cities Initiative

  • European Invesent Bank

  • European Commission

  • International Energy Agency (Iea)

  • Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (Ipcc)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sm7ste

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-cities-market-report-2022-data-from-2021-estimates-for-2022-2023-and-2025-and-cagr-projections-to-2027-featuring-accenture-ericsson-hitachi-microsoft-nokia-and-schneider-electric-301617057.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

