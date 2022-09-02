Global Smart Cities Market report 2022: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2023, and 2025, and CAGR Projections to 2027 Featuring Accenture, Ericsson, Hitachi, Microsoft, Nokia and Schneider Electric
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities: Growing New IT Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global smart city market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology type, application and region. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major global smart city market players
Smart city technologies to help solve the challenges of global urbanization, urban migration trends, environmental degradation, climate change, aging populations and infrastructures to optimize resource utilization. The increasing population shift toward urbanization involves the demand and supply balance of connected transport facilities, employment, healthcare facilities, air quality, education and electricity.
Smart cities use automated, networked and intelligent technology systems that ensure the quality of life for all by providing smart homes, connected vehicles, smart healthcare, traffic management, energy efficient transportation and buildings. Smart cities help to fight against the significant issues of urbanization, such as air quality, mobility, energy, and safety and security.
The COVID-19 pandemic further enhanced the need for smart cities, as the pandemic has tested the health infrastructure and the social and economic conditions of cities across the globe. Smart cities helped to fight against the pandemic with real-time monitoring of COVID guidelines, lockdowns, proper vaccination drives and remote healthcare facilities. The importance of a smart city was highlighted in difficult times, as it relies on the concept of technology use for citizen well-being.
With accelerated urbanization, global cities have transformed into massive cosmopolitan regions with considerable cultural diversity. Smart cities guarantee a sustainable infrastructure without upsetting the ecological balance and provide improved residential and commercial centers that offer rational, advanced and more innovative lifestyles for the future.
A smart city collects data on a real-time basis with the help of sensors and cameras. Once the data are collected, they are studied and analyzed to acquire information regarding a city's various operations and services.
After data analysis, the outcome is communicated to the concerned person to assist in better and timely action. The last step in working the smart city is the action taken based on the real-time data received and analyzed. The final action is taken to improve the existing operation or as a precautionary measure to avoid potential damage or loss.
Report Includes
41 data tables and 39 additional tables
An up-to-date overview of the global market for smart city technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023, and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the upcoming market potential for global smart cities market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
Evaluation and forecast the market size for smart cities, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis technology type, application area, and geographic region
Discussion of current market scenario for smart city technologies, industry value chain analysis, and the future direction of this market
Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for smart cities growing new IT markets over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)
Updated information on key mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, product innovations, and other major market expansion strategies adopted by key players in the global smart cities market
Insight into the ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on the smart cities growing new IT market
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture PLC, Ericsson, Hitachi, Microsoft Corp., Nokia and Schneider Electric
Executive Summary
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
What's New in this Update?
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
Evolution of Smart City
Smart City Value Chain
Smart Device and Object Suppliers
Connectivity Providers
Digital Service
End-users
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Supplier Bargaining Power
Consumer Bargaining Power
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Threat of Substitutes
Smart City Ict Buyers and Influencers
Impact of Covid-19
Positive Impact
Market Drivers
Growing Urbanization and the Need for Sustainable Living Conditions
Government Initiatives
Increasing Global Green Building and Energy-Saving Initiatives
Market Restraints
Initial Setup and Operational Cost
Market Opportunity
Growing 5G Deployment
Emergence of Artificial Intelligence of Things, Cloud Computing and Edge Computing
Market Challenges
Security and Privacy Concerns
Large-Scale Implementation
Use Cases
Smart Meters
Smart Grids
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Hardware
Software and Solutions
Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Smart Governance
E-Governance
Waste Management
Smart Healthcare
Smart Education
Smart Energy and Utility
Energy Management
Water Management
Smart Infrastructure
Smart Lighting
City Surveillance
Smart Mobility
Smart Ticketing and Travel Assistance
Traffic Management
Passenger Information Systems
Connected Logistics
Smart Buildings
Building Infrastructure and Network Management
Safety and Security Management
Energy Management
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Americas
U.S.
Canada
Rest of the Americas
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Market Opportunities
Market Rank Analysis
Strategic Analysis
Product Innovations
Expansion and Contract
Partnerships and Acquisitions
Collaborations, Agreements and Joint Ventures
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Accenture plc
At&T
Cisco Systems Inc.
Ericsson
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Ibm Corp.
Intel Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Nokia
Oracle Corp.
Sap
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Other Smart City Companies
Abb Tropos
Arup
Atos Se
Autodesk Inc.
Capgemini
Cityzenith
Esri
General Electric
Hewlett-Packard
Itron
Orange Group
Sensus
Telefonica
Toshiba
Trilliant
Urbiotica
Veolia
Verizon Communications
Vodafone
Institutions
C40 Cities Initiative
European Invesent Bank
European Commission
International Energy Agency (Iea)
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (Ipcc)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sm7ste
