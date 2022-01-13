The Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is expected to grow by $ 55.89 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the smart city ICT infrastructure market and it is poised to grow by $ 55. 89 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart city ICT infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in smart cities and the need for energy conservation. In addition, growing investments in smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart city ICT infrastructure market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The smart city ICT infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Smart utilities

• Smart transport

• Smart home and building

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in IT consolidation and modernizationas one of the prime reasons driving the smart city ICT infrastructure market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart city ICT infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Smart city ICT infrastructure market sizing

• Smart city ICT infrastructure market forecast

• Smart city ICT infrastructure market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart city ict infrastructure market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the smart city ICT infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

