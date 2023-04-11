Global Smart City Platforms Market Report 2023: Preference for Platforms Over Standalone Solutions Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Smart City Platforms Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart City Platforms Market by Offering (Platforms (Connectivity Management, Integration, Device Management) and Services), Delivery Model (Offshore, Hybrid, On-site), Application (Smart Transportation and Public Safety) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart city platforms market is estimated at USD 191.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 292.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Government initiatives to establish smart cities is expected to drive the adoption of the smart city platforms market in the future.

By Services, professional services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Professional services are services offered through professionals, specialists, or experts to support business operations. The innovative techniques, strategies, and skills adopted by professionals encourage the adoption of smart city platforms. Service providers offer customized implementation and integration of smart city platforms with legacy solutions and assist customers, following industry-defined best practices. Vendors offering deployment services cover all phases of platform deployment, right from auditing, consulting, deployment, support, and training to ongoing performance optimization.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific comprises nations with rapid technological development, such as China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific is home to several developing countries that are experiencing rapid urbanization. This offers enormous business opportunities for smart city platform vendors even while presenting grave challenges for sustainable development.

In recent years, Asia Pacific has successfully facilitated cooperation projects under the low-carbon model town and IoT-based smart cities and has gathered valuable experience in the process, which can be shared among the member economies. The overall focus of the region towards smart city initiatives offers opportunities for smart city platform providers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Preference for Platforms Over Standalone Solutions

Exponential Rise in Urban Population Resulting in Need for Smart Management

Increasing Adoption of IoT Technology for Infrastructure Management and City Monitoring

Inefficient Utilization of Resources in Emerging Economies

Digital Transformation Augmenting Scope for Smart Cities

Heavy IoT Investments

Availability of Low-Cost Sensors

Restraints

Cost-Intensive Infrastructure of Smart City Platforms

Possibility of Privacy and Security Breaches in Smart City Platforms

Lack of Standardization in IoT Protocols

Opportunities

Development of Smart Infrastructure

Industrial and Commercial Deployment of Smart City Platforms

Rising Smart City Initiatives Worldwide

Challenges

Increasing Concern Over Data Privacy and Security

Growing Cybersecurity Attacks due to Proliferation of IoT Devices

Disruption in Logistics and Supply Chain of IoT Devices

