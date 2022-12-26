Global Smart Coatings Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Coatings estimated at US$5. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.
New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032900/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Multi-Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single Layer segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The Smart Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
3M
A&K Painting Company, Inc.
AnCatt, Inc
Balcony Systems Solutions Ltd
Bayer AG
Debiotech S.A
DOW
DSM
DuPont
Eastern Chemical Company
Greenkote
Helicity Technologies, Inc.
HygraTek
NEI Corporation
Nippon Steel Corporation
Research Frontier, Inc.
RPM International, Inc.
Sherwin-Williams Company
Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.
The Lubrizol Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032900/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Layer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Layer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Layer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Single Layer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Smart Coatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and Single
Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine,
Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and Single
Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine,
Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer
and Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer
and Single Layer for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032900/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001