The Global Smart Connected Clothing Market is expected to grow by $ 2.95 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Smart Connected Clothing Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the smart connected clothing market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 95 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 14.

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Connected Clothing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377528/?utm_source=GNW
84% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart connected clothing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technology innovation leading to product premiumization, increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts, sports enthusiasts, and athletes globally, and rise in Internet penetration and smartphone adoption. In addition, technology innovation leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The smart connected clothing market analysis includes distribution channel and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The smart connected clothing market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline distribution channel
• Online distribution channel

By End-user
• Men
• Women
• Children

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing product promotion through digital marketing and social media as one of the prime reasons driving the smart connected clothing market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of celebrity endorsements for sportswear and awareness of the benefits of a physically active lifestyle will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart connected clothing market covers the following areas:
• Smart connected clothing market sizing
• Smart connected clothing market forecast
• Smart connected clothing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart connected clothing market vendors that include AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Athos, Carre Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Kolon Industries Inc., Myontec Oy, Myzone Group, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Ohmatex AS, OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics, Outlast Technologies GmbH, Owlet Baby Care, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Vista Medical Ltd., Vulpes Electronics GmbH, and Wearable X. Also, the smart connected clothing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377528/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


