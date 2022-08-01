U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.26
    -3.03 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,819.26
    -25.87 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,436.31
    +45.62 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.97
    -0.26 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.12
    -4.50 (-4.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5980
    -0.0440 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0086 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8440
    -1.3460 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,397.41
    -298.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.84
    -0.57 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.35
    +5.92 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

The global smart crop monitoring market was valued at $1,927.83 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.75% and reach $3,955.39 million by 2027

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth in the global smart crop monitoring market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for food and the growing need for precision, digital, and smart agriculture practices. Market Lifecycle Stage.

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Crop Monitoring Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310920/?utm_source=GNW

The smart crop monitoring market is still in an evolving phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop smart crop monitoring technologies and products, which are expected to increase due to the increased demand for food and the need for automation in the agriculture sector.

Increasing investment in smart agriculture is one of the major opportunities in the global smart crop monitoring market. Moreover, smart crop monitoring technologies also help in reducing crop losses due to crop diseases and harsh climatic conditions, which aid the farmers in increasing crop quality and quantity.

Impact

• With an increased worldwide focus on achieving the global food demand, the shift to digital, smart, and data-driven products in the agriculture sectors brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in automation and robotics segments in regions such as North America and Europe.
• Furthermore, smart crop monitoring has a moderate to high impact on crop protection systems to reduce crop losses due to crop diseases and pest infestations.

Impact of COVID-19

In the wake of the pandemic, labor shortages have caused disruptions in the agricultural processes, thereby leading every country to re-emphasize food security and increase domestic food production.With an aim to solve labor shortages, the increased application of automated technologies such as sensors, data analytics, variable-rate technology, and others have been introduced in the production system.

Each country continued to promote policies on increasing the adoption of smart crop monitoring techniques, which have proved to be the appropriate solution.

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: by Application
• Soil Monitoring
• Weather Forecasting
• Yield Monitoring
• Crop Protection
• Others

The global smart crop monitoring market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by crop protection technologies. This is due to smart crop monitoring being a highly beneficial methodology to decrease crop losses due to crop diseases, pest infestations, and harsh climatic conditions.

Segmentation 2: by Type
• Hardware
• Software
• Services

The global smart crop monitoring market is slightly more dominated by the services segment. This is due to the wide variety of services in the form of advisories and consultations, and rental equipment results in the higher adoption and usage by the end users globally.

Segmentation 3: by Technology
• Sensing and Imagery
• Automation and Robotics
• Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)
• Guidance Technology

The automation and robotics segment dominates the global smart crop monitoring market due to the higher adoption of products such as robots, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Segmentation 4: by Region
• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
• Europe - Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and Rest-of-Europe
• China
• U.K.
• Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, South Africa
• South America - Brazil, Argentina, Rest-of-South America

North America generated the highest revenue of $701.88 million in 2021, which is attributed to the R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the region. Europe is an attractive region for the smart crop monitoring market because of the availability of the different market fragments.

Recent Developments in Global Smart Crop Monitoring Market

• In February 2022, Airbus S.A.S and Intelinair partnered to provide Airbus S.A.S’ accurate and satellite-based imagery data to Intelinair’s platform, AGMRI, which is an AI-based crop analytics platform. This would aid in providing farmers with accurate images and data of their fields throughout the crop production cycle.
• In January 2022, iTree Consulting & Services and AGRIVI partnered to bring digital agriculture solutions to farmers and agri-food value chain stakeholders in Mexico.
• In May 2021, AGCO Corporation collaborated with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, and Raven Industries Inc. to innovate and develop precision spraying and variable-rate technologies in the agricultural fields. The collaboration is aimed to make crop protection products more efficient by reducing input costs.
• In March 2021, MAM and Kubota Corporation partnered, aiming to provide agricultural equipment, services, and solutions to Japan.
• In March 2021, CNH Industrial N.V. partnered with ML6 to help transfer an algorithm to a multi-faceted camera. ML6 helped economize and optimize the algorithm and help get it implanted by working with the camera provider, CNH Industrial N.V.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the smart crop monitoring market:
• Need to Reduce Crop Losses
• Higher Yields as Compared to Conventional farming
• Government Support and Initiatives for Smart Crop Monitoring Equipment

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
• Cyber and Online Data Security
• Lack of Connectivity and Technical Awareness
• High Set-Up Costs

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of smart crop monitoring technologies available for deployment in the agriculture sector and their potential globally.Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of different smart crop monitoring products by application (soil monitoring, weather forecasting, yield monitoring, crop protection, and others), by types (hardware, software, and services), and by technology (sensing and imagery, automation and robotics, variable-rate technology, and guidance technology).

Crops produced by the utilization of smart crop monitoring technologies generate higher revenues when compared to conventional equipment.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global smart crop monitoring market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been product partnerships, joint ventures, and product launches to strengthen their position in the smart crop monitoring market.

For instance, in December 2021, Ceres Imaging announced to offer new soil moisture probes as part of its precision irrigation subscription service to farmers in California.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global smart crop protection market analyzed and profiled in the study involve smart crop monitoring manufacturers that provide different products.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global smart crop monitoring market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include variable-rate technology (VRT) and automation and robotics, which capture around 52% of the presence in the market. Players in other technologies, such as sensing and imagery and guidance technology, account for approximately 48% of the presence in the market, as of 2021.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
Company Type 1: Sensing and Imagery
• Ceres Imaging
• CNH Industrial N.V.
• CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited
• Deere & Company
• PrecisionHawk, Inc.
• Prospera Technologies
• Climate LLC

Company Type 2: Automation and Robotics
• Kubota Corporation
• Raven Industries Inc.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Small Robot Company
• Trimble Inc.

Company Type 3: Guidance Technology
• AGRIVI
• Airbus
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation

Company Type 4: Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)
• AGCO Corporation
• CLAAS KGaA mbH
• Granular, Inc.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest-of-South America
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
• France
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• China
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310920/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here's How to Approach Devon Energy as They Report Earnings

    Devon Energy is slated to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders after the close of trading Monday. In this daily bar chart of DVN, below, we can see that prices declined in June/early July but have firmed again after several tests of the rising 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in June but has started to rise again in July telling us that buyers are again being more aggressive than buyers.

  • Roku Plunges After Results and May Not Have Found a Bottom Yet

    The charts and indicators of the streaming company are mixed, though the shares have yet to display a bottom reversal.

  • Health care bill ‘most aggressive action’ on drug pricing: Analyst

    Raymond James Healthcare Policy Analyst&nbsp;Chris Meekins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Manchin-Schumer deal, expanding regulation on drug prices, out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and the outlook for pharmaceutical company earnings.

  • Boeing Starts Week With Good News on 787 and Delay in Union Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s shares jumped the most in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on a double dose of good news, giving the planemaker a much-needed lift after months where few breaks went its way.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtThe aerospace manufacturer has averted -- for a

  • Visa ‘Intended to Help’ Pornhub and Its Parent Company Monetize Child Porn, Judge Finds in Allowing Case to Move Forward

    In a setback for Visa in a case alleging the payment processor is liable for the distribution of child pornography on Pornhub and other sites operated by parent company MindGeek, a federal judge ruled that it was reasonable to conclude that Visa knowingly facilitated the criminal activity. On Friday, July 29, U.S. District Judge Cormac […]

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • US Manufacturing Expands at Slowest Pace in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity continued to cool in July as more factories dialed back production in the face of shrinking orders and rising inventories.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtThe Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity eased to 52.8, the low

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • 'I have been in shock': Letters reveal financial distress after Celsius, Voyager bankruptcies

    Customers of bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and Voyager detailed stories of distress in letters to a bankruptcy court.

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the 3D printing industry’s growth prospects, go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy Now. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market for 3D printing was estimated to be […]

  • Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

    Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis FTSE 100 opens 1pc higher Sir Bernard Gray: Whitehall mandarins did not cripple Britain’s aircraft carriers – here’s why we got it right Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • Oil tumbles after weak factory data sparks demand concerns

    Oil prices dropped sharply on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top crude producers on supply. Brent crude futures were down $3.77, or 3.6%, at $100.20 a barrel by 1319 GMT, having fallen to a session low of $99.75. A break for Brent prices below the support level of $102.68 could trigger a drop into a range of $99.52 to $101.26, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • We Think Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Arcos Dorados Holdings, Portillo and Potbelly

    Arcos Dorados Holdings, Portillo and Potbelly are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.