Global Smart Displays Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2026

This report provides a review of various types of smart displays and their fabrication processes and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.

The publisher delineates the current market status for smart displays, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is analyzed based on the following segments: device category, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.

The global market for smart displays is being driven by the intense focus of industry participants on pushing solutions across the mainstream market. Advances in technology and a reduction in device prices are likely to result in the market growing at a healthy rate in the coming years.

The global market for smart displays, which until now was considered an elite market, has been witnessing growing popularity across widespread social segments. The development of wireless, open and standard technologies has enabled this transition. This has helped to reduce the cost of wiring and labor, thus reducing overall prices. In addition, the presence of many players has induced price competitiveness, forcing them to develop mainstream solutions.

In recent years, the utilization of liquid crystals, OLEDs and other emerging processes have dropped the unit price of these devices considerably, thus paving the way for their penetration in fields such as electronics and optoelectronics, construction, healthcare, and consumer products. In particular, wearable displays for electronic and optoelectronic applications are currently experiencing very strong growth.

This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of smart displays as well as an overview of their applications, outlining current technical issues and the latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these products. It also offers a detailed market analysis for smart displays by segment (device category, application and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market.

North America is a technologically advanced region, so smart display technology initially formed a strong base in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the best potential market growth during the forecast period. Emerging nations in this region are experiencing substantial economic growth, which is expected to drive the growth of the market for smart displays during the forecast period.

Global revenues (sales data in billions of dollars) are presented for each segment (device category, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2019 and 2020 and estimates for 2021 to 2026. The device category segment is further segmented into wearable and panel displays; panel displays are further segmented into automotive, smart home and smart signage displays.

Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of the most advanced processes employed for the production of smart displays, and review of existing fields of application for smart displays, and assessment of emerging applications

Highlights of main global R&D activities and new technological developments related to smart displays during the past three years, while outlining current technical issues

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for global smart displays market, and corresponding market share analysis by device category, application, and region for each market segment

Review of current industry players, including manufacturers of smart displays, producers of materials for their fabrication, equipment suppliers, technology developers, and future market participants

Identification of important technology and industry trends within each market segment

Description of the most relevant research and development activities related to the smart displays market place

Profile description of the market-leading corporations, including Panasonic, LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, and Xiaomi Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Background of Displays

Background of Wearable Displays

Market Influences

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities

Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Device Category

Introduction

Consumer Segment

Smartwatch Displays

Smart Home Displays

Smartphones

Commercial/Nonconsumer Segment

Automotive Smart Displays

Digital/Smart Signage

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Highlights

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Transportation

Developments in Signage

Hospitality

Industrial

Healthcare

Other Applications

Logistics and Warehousing

Defense

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Highlights

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

