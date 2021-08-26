Global Smart Fabrics Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 - Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology Harbingers of Future Growth
Global Smart Fabrics Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Fabrics estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense/Government segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR
The Smart Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Fitness & Sports Segment to Record 18.4% CAGR
In the global Fitness & Sports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$523.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!
Recent Market Activity
Smart Fabrics - A Nascent Yet High Growth Market
Growth Drivers and Market Restraints - In a Nutshell
R&D Initiatives, Technology Innovations and Material Advancements: Playing a Critical Role in Expansion of Smart Fabrics Market
Promising Future Ahead for the Smart Textiles Market
Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market
Smart T-Shirts & Jackets: Promising Segments in Smart Fabrics Market
Developed Markets Hold Ground in Smart Fabrics Market, Developing Economies Positioned for Long-term Growth
High Cost, Compatibility & Power Supply Issues, and Privacy Concerns: Major Concerns to Address for the Smart Fabrics Market
Integration of Sensors into Garments - A Major Challenge for Smart Fabric Makers
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured)
AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)
Clothing+ (Finland)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
EXO2 (USA)
Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (USA)
Hexoskin (Canada)
Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)
Interactive Wear AG (Germany)
International Fashion Machines, Inc. (USA)
Marktek, Inc. (USA)
Milliken & Company (USA)
Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (USA)
Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)
Outlast Technologies LLC (USA)
Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)
Sensoria, Inc. (USA)
Smartex s.r.l (Italy)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles
Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market
Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables
Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth
Military - A Lucrative End-Use Sector
Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications
Healthcare - The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles
Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry
Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
Wearable Biomedical Sensors - A Potential Market Segment
Smart Sutures
Smart Socks Grow in Demand
A Glance at Few Startups in the Smart Medical Textiles Market
Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market
Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring
Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market: The Major End-Use Segment
Sports & Fitness - A Significant Revenue Contributor
Smart Inner Wear & Socks - Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market
New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts
Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports
Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes
Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market
An Insight into Select Smart Fashion Brands
Ambient Computing Key to Fashion Technology
Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows
Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential
Smart Workwear - Addressing Needs of Employees in Hazardous Environments
Light Conducting Fibers Hold Enormous Potential
Self-Cleaning Textiles: The Focus of Innovations in Smart Fabrics Market
RMIT University Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Nano-Enhanced Textiles
Smart Fabric Designs: Focus on Simplifying Interactions
Actuation and Response Applications Determine Market for SFITs
Product Innovations Stimulate Growth in Smart Fabrics Market
A Review of Select Product Developments in the Smart Fabric Market
A Look at Other Recent Launches/Developments in the Smart Fabric Market
Rigorous R&D Investments Spearhead Growth
Multidisciplinary Approach to a Complex R&D Structure
Public Funding for Smart Textiles R&D
A Review of Select Smart Fabric Research Initiatives
