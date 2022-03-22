SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Factory - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Smart Factory Market to Reach $214.2 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 120306

Companies: 209 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Accenture Plc; Atos SE; ATS International B.V.; Autodesk Inc.; Bosch.IO GmbH; CENIT AG; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dassault SystÃ¨mes; Emerson Electric Co.; FANUC Corporation; Fraunhofer IAO; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Infosys Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Johnson Controls International Plc; Keyence Corporation; KUKA AG; Microsoft Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company; Oracle Corporation; PTC, Inc.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SAP SE; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Siemens EDA; Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson; Wipro Limited; WITTENSTEIN SE; YASKAWA Electric Corp.; Yaskawa Motoman; Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices, Connectivity Solutions); End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-





Story continues

Global Smart Factory Market to Reach $214.2 Billion by 2026

'Smart Factory' or 'Smart Manufacturing' or the 'Factory of the Future' is a concept that envisages creation of intelligent factories, where the traditional disparate manufacturing processes are linked to generate intelligent data. In the smart manufacturing model, standalone production facilities can communicate with other sites within the factory, and facilitate integration of existing industrial infrastructure facilities with IoT and cloud computing. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing investments in automation systems and advances in manufacturing technologies to achieve mass production and push overall efficiency and productivity. Enterprises in the industrial sector are implementing industrial robots, the Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices for increased visibility, real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance. In addition, increasing demand for automated manufacturing platforms in industries like manufacturing, automotive, chemical and medical devices is expected to propel market prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a pressing need for manufacturing factories to ensure worker safety while maintaining their operations. The crisis is fueling the adoption of vision-guided robots for reducing the risk of infection to workers. The scenario is expected to prompt various factories to implement automated solutions and robotics for safeguarding their employees from the infection risk.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Factory estimated at US$152.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$99.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.2 Billion by 2026

The Smart Factory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. North America region dominates market growth owing to increasing penetration of smart supply chain and manufacturing technologies in several industries. Participants in the industrial sector across the region are clustering towards robotic and automatic systems to boost productivity and efficiency of their production and warehousing units. In addition, leading automobile companies such as Audi and BMW are embracing factory automation technologies to accelerate production cycles and achieve cost savings. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is slated to be driven by growing investments by manufacturers in smart technologies. The regional market is bound to receive a strong push from an estimated spending of US$127.5 billion by Chinese manufacturing organizations in IoT in 2020.

Measurement Devices Segment to Reach $38.3 Billion by 2026

In the global Measurement Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$30.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2026. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-factory-market-to-reach-214-2-billion-by-2026--301505789.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.