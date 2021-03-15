Global Smart Fleet Management Market Report 2021: Transport Mode (Automotive, Marine, and Rolling Stock), Connectivity (Long Range and Short Range)
Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fleet Management Market Research Report by Transport Mode (Automotive, Marine, and Rolling Stock), by Connectivity (Long Range and Short Range), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Fleet Management Market is expected to grow from USD 298,365.47 Million in 2020 to USD 464,185.49 Million by the end of 2025.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Fleet Management Market including Calamp Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental Ag, Denso Corporation, Globecomm Systems, Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Jutha Maritime Public Company Limited, Orbcomm, Inc., Otto Marine Limited, Precious Shipping Public Company Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Sierra Wireless, Inc..
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Fleet Management Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Connectivity Outlook
3.4. Application Outlook
3.5. Transport Mode Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Need of high-speed real time fleet monitoring system
5.1.1.2. Adoption of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management
5.1.1.3. Enhanced vehicle monitoring coupled with fuel management, better driver, and vehicle safety
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Concerns associated with security and safety
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development of an intelligent transportation system
5.1.3.2. Potential adoption in developing nations
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complicated and expensive technology
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Transport Mode
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Automotive
6.3. Marine
6.4. Rolling Stock
7. Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Connectivity
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Long Range
7.3. Short Range
8. Global Smart Fleet Management Market, By Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. ADAS
8.3. Optimization
8.4. Tracking
9. Americas Smart Fleet Management Market
10. Asia-Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Fleet Management Market
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
13. Company Usability Profiles
Calamp Corp.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Continental Ag
Denso Corporation
Globecomm Systems, Inc.
Harman International Industries, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Jutha Maritime Public Company Limited
Orbcomm, Inc.
Otto Marine Limited
Precious Shipping Public Company Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens AG
Sierra Wireless, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdpp1a
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900